Will A Minecraft Movie beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

A Minecraft Movie is rampaging through screens and seems to be holding up well at the box office. Mojang's blocky world has finally leapt from pixels to picture frames successfully. With it smashing a record-setting $157 million opening weekend, fans and analysts alike are asking the big question: Can it beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Let’s unpack the numbers, the fanbase, and the buzz to see if Minecraft has what it takes to dethrone the Italian plumber and his power-ups.

Note: This article is subjective and opinionated.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's box office collection

Released in April 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a behemoth. Fueled by nostalgia, a killer marketing campaign, and family-friendly appeal, it went on to earn over $1.36 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. It even snagged the title of highest-grossing animated film globally at the time of its release.

The film ran in theaters for over 10 weeks, held strong across multiple demographics, and found success both in the West and in international markets, especially Japan.

Why A Minecraft Movie has a shot at dethroning The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Now, here comes a new movie, swinging a diamond pickaxe at that record. A Minecraft Movie's $157 million opening has already eclipsed Mario’s opening weekend haul, making it the biggest debut ever for a video game movie. That’s no small feat, especially considering Minecraft is less structured as a narrative than Mario.

The initial figures are promising, and if this momentum continues or even just decreases gradually, A Minecraft Movie could easily surpass the billion-dollar mark. Let’s discuss the audience. Minecraft is a massive success, holding the title of the best-selling game of all time, with over 300 million copies sold and an incredibly diverse player base.

Its appeal spans across ages and cultures, attracting players from seven-year-olds building dirt houses to adults creating complex Redstone contraptions and intricate cities.

The Minecraft YouTube community is also extensive. Content creators like Technoblade, to whom the movie pays tribute, Dream, and DanTDM have significantly influenced the cultural phenomenon that the blocky sandbox has become. This level of online influence is something even Mario hasn’t fully achieved.

Additionally, there is an emotional aspect to consider: the tribute to Technoblade in A Minecraft Movie adds a heartfelt layer that has already drawn fans into theaters, some returning for multiple viewings.

Minecraft's opening performance is impressive, but the real challenge lies in achieving sustained box office success. The Super Mario Bros. Movie demonstrated longevity, attracting audiences for weeks thanks to its replayability, nostalgic appeal, and family-friendly humor. It's too early to make a definitive judgment, but the sandbox-based movie has many strengths.

The Mojang franchise has a passionate global fanbase, a strong opening weekend, a deep emotional core, and plenty of meme potential. Regardless of whether it surpasses Mario, Minecraft is already a significant achievement for video game films. Still, don't count it out just yet; this blocky underdog might just build its way to the top.

