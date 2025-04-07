"The children do yearn for the mines!": Fans react as A Minecraft Movie sets a record-breaking $157 million opening weekend

A Minecraft Movie is out, and it is performing way better than anyone had expected. Not only that, but the film has shattered the record of the highest-earning opening weekend for any video game movie. In fact, it is one of the highest openers in recent times. Given the air around the film when the first teaser was dropped, this kind of performance is surprising.

Talking about the same topic, Minecraft player u/Vanderlyley made a post on the game's subreddit sharing that Mojang Studios’ first silver screen project has gone against all box office expectations and broken records with a $157 million opening weekend.

Reacting to the post and showing their surprise, the original poster added a comment saying:

"The children do yearn for the mines!"

This was a reference to the line said by Jack Black in one of the trailers where he mentioned how he wanted to go inside a mine during his childhood. This line was turned into a meme, pointing out the silliness of the statement.

u/nblastoff said that they watched the movie with their children, and they loved it. It was a fun experience with the audience clapping and cheering when interesting lines or locations were shown, and they had a great time.

u/artbeme asked if there was anyone who really thought this movie would not perform great in terms of earning money.

u/roohwaam said that they work in a movie theater, and the kind of response they saw for this film was crazy. The number of visitors exceeded their daily forecast by thousands for three days in a row.

Redditors react to the movie being a hit (Image via Reddit)

u/JustRuby_ said that they also work at a movie theater and saw a lot of kids wearing Minecraft gear. The user added that they haven’t gotten the chance to watch the film, but the game is very dear to them, and they will see it the moment they get a chance.

A Minecraft Movie is a hit

Jack Black plays the role of Steve in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros)

Despite all the negative and lukewarm reviews, A Minecraft Movie is breaking records and heading towards a wonderful performance. While the movie is silly and goofy, that was the whole idea behind it. The makers ensured that it was a children’s movie first. And the results show it worked.

What’s even greater is that the success of this film paves the path for other projects in the future. We might get shows based on the game or even the second part of this movie. It will be interesting to see what Mojang Studios has planned for the future.

