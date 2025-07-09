  • home icon
  • How does tinted glass work in Minecraft

How does tinted glass work in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jul 09, 2025 11:54 GMT
Tinted glass stops light from coming through, but does let some light in visually (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Tinted glass stops light from coming through, but does let some light in visually (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has various kinds of glass that players can use. Regular glass block is completely see-through, while others are made with different dyes and are translucent. In 2020, Mojang decided to release yet another type of glass with a special feature to completely block light. This type of glass block is called tinted glass.

Here is everything about how tinted glass is crafted and how it works in Minecraft.

Tinted glass in Minecraft explained

How does tinted glass work?

Tinted glass blocks all light, but lets a small amount of visual light into an enclosed room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Tinted glass blocks all light, but lets a small amount of visual light into an enclosed room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Despite being outwardly transparent, tinted glass acts like an opaque block, completely blocking light coming from the sun or any artificial light. This means that if an area is completely enclosed with tinted glass, like shown in the picture, no outside light can seep in, even though the glass is transparent enough for players to see what's inside.

Because of this special feature, players can use tinted glass in various places like mob farms, preserving rare mob spawns, etc.

However, players will have to be careful to entirely enclose an area with tinted or any other opaque glass to stop the light entirely. As the picture shows, even when one tinted glass block is missing in the corner, the entire area will be illuminated. The light level will taper off as players move away from the block into the areas where tinted glass is fully applied.

Apart from blocking light, tinted glass has several other fascinating details. For example, it does not suffocate mobs inside it like ordinary glass does. Another point to note is that, unlike regular glass, tinted glass cannot be formed into glass panes. One similarity that is between tinted and regular glass is that no mob can spawn on top of it, neither passive nor hostile.

How to craft tinted glass

Tinted glass can be crafted with amethyst shards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Tinted glass can be crafted with amethyst shards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Tinted glass is really simple to craft in Minecraft. Players can first make a regular glass block by smelting sand blocks in a furnace. After this, they need to find underground amethyst geodes and mine amethyst shards from budding amethyst blocks. Four amethyst shards are required to craft a tinted glass.

Finally, players must place one glass block in the middle and surround it by four amethyst shards as shown in the picture. The result will be two tinted glass blocks.

