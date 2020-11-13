It's hard to find anyone on Earth who doesn't enjoy a good cookie now and then, and it seems like that sentiment spreads over to Minecraft as well.

Cookies were added to Minecraft in the beta 1.4 edition that released on March 31st, 2011. They were originally a very rare food item, as cocoa beans were not able to be farmed until update 1.3.1. A year and a half later though, as long as the player could find a jungle biome, cookies became near infinite.

Image via Minecraft

How to make cookies in Minecraft

Gathering cocoa beans

Cocoa beans are the ticket to this food item, and there's a few different ways to go about obtaining them. On bedrock edition, wandering traders will sell 3 cocoa beans for one emerald. In both editions however, cocoa beans can be found by fishing in a jungle, or by finding them growing on jungle trees.

Once gathered in any capacity, make sure to grab many jungle logs, as these blocks are the only way to farm cocoa beans. Placing one on jungle logs will yield a small light green-yellow bulb that gradually grows larger and turns more orange-brown, as seen in the image above.

To speed up the growth process, players can use one bonemeal per growth stage. If the cocoa bean is broken in stage one or two, the resulting yield will be a single cocoa bean, however, if fully grown, the resulting yield will be two to three beans.

Image via Minecraft

Crafting the cookie

All that's left once cocoa beans have been planted in a farm, is to grab some wheat and get to crafting.

Cookies restore two hunger points, and 0.4 saturation. Despite this, it is not the best farmable food in Minecraft, with bread coming in at over double at five hunger points. That being said, no one is eating cookies for nutrition.

No matter what happens, do net let parrots be fed cookies. In the real world, chocolate is toxic to parrots, and in Minecraft, they'll perish instantly if fed a cookie.

