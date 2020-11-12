Top 5 Minecraft java seeds for building in November

Seeds are a hot commodity in Minecraft, with many players always on the hunt for the best seeds - be it for survival, building, or speed running.

These seeds are going to drop players off in a phenomenal setting, filled with all sorts of vistas and incredible landscapes. Players can rejoice with the sheer amount of options available in these locales, as all it takes is just a tad bit of imagination. From castles to chapels and everything in-between, gather some blocks and get building in these five seeds.

Build the best worlds with these Minecraft 1.16.4 seeds

#5- 6678

Starting off at spawn, players will come across giant, jagged icebergs, which in their own right can already source some fantastic builds. The big selling point of this seed is a nice cozy string of mountains located at (364, ~, -15), perfect for castles, or a minor dwarven town cutting through the craggy rocks.

#4- 7654

Immediately at spawn, players can find the location shown above, a wide open expanse, defended on multiple sides by high raised mountains, with a few sources of water inside. Safari zones come to mind for this seed, as well as a fantastic evil scientists base. Connect the mountains for a beautiful skyline, or keep heading east for an expansive jungle biome.

#3- 33456

Welcome to Sharktooth Island, every pirate captains dreamland. This seed is best left for creative builders as this archipelago holds no trees. Construct the largest armada this side of Hypixel, and terrorize the local glaciers that can be found to the south. Recreate Bikini Bottom beneath the oceans waves, or even just a super hero's fortified water resort.

#2- 542367

This seed drops players smack in the middle of an expansive, and quite honestly, one of the largest mesa plateaus. featured on any Minecraft seeds list. Spanning hundreds of blocks in every direction, along with many river canyons and calderas, this seed is going to be perfect for recreating any form of Aztec ruins, or even a town in the wild west to fit the color palette.

#1- 1192

Once spawned into the world, go straight east until at (217, ~, -239). Here, players will find a mountain with almost all of the underside cleared out. Build up walls to fortify an interior dragons nest, fit with a hoard of gold, or even terraform the entire mountain in order to construct a giant sleeping god, hidden under the terrain.

With Minecraft having near infinite possibilities for building, players should be able to find something from these seeds to create phenomenal structures. No matter the inspiration, however, these seeds will fill players with a sense of creativity.

