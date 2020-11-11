Minecraft is home to countless astonishing builds, but some of the most magnificent are based on real buildings found across the globe.

Achievements in architecture have been some of the most praised and note-worthy creations in human history. It takes skill in engineering, planning, a deep grasp of art, and not to mention the man power and materials, to build something truly epic.

In Minecraft, successful builds have the same requirements, just on a smaller and moderately different scale. This article will be taking a look at some of the best Minecraft builds based off of equivalents found in the real world.

Note: There are some incredible Minecraft maps that have recreated entire cities from across the world into Minecraft. This article will be focusing on specific buildings, rather than complete cities.

5 of the best Minecraft builds inspired by real world buildings

#1 Notre Dame

On April 15th 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral tragically caught on fire and the flames caused horrific damage to this legendary church. This was a devastating blow to culture, history, art, and particularly, the people of Paris. To pay homage and preserve the history of this cathedral, the team at Sapphire Studios re-created it in Minecraft form. Take a look at their astounding work in this time-lapse video.

More Info

Advertisement

#2 Colosseum

Image via Creation Manufactory / planetminecraft.com

Gladiators, beasts, and more used to do battle in the Colosseum to entertain the masses in Rome. Sounds of cheering and the clash of swords used to echo through this great amphitheater. Creation Manufactory brought the Colosseum to Minecraft with this truly awe-inspiring build. Fans of history and massive builds, should really check this out for themselves.

More Info

#3 Eiffel Tower

Image via LanguageCraft / planetminecraft.com

This architectural wonder was first conceived at the 1889 World's Fair, and since being completed, has been a must-see marvel in the city of Paris. LanguageCraft took on the challenge of bringing the Eiffel Tower to the Minecraft world and certainly did not disappoint with this build. With the world currently experiencing a global pandemic, this would be a great way for Minecraft players to be able to virtually travel and experience a version of this great structure.

Advertisement

More Info

#4 Taj Mahal

Image via BLINGKING305 / planetminecraft.com

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal is one of the most visited locations in the world. The original is located in the Indian city of Agra, and was commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan back in 1632. BLINGKING305 brought this ivory-white marble mausoleum to life in the Minecraft world with his masterful build.

More Info

#5 Library of Wissen

Image via Zorg_ / planetminecraft.com

This build is a bit older than the rest on this list, and it does not have some of the newer blocks or techniques that more recent builders have used. However, this build by Zorg_, set a milestone for being the first Minecraft creation to surpass one billion total blocks. This version of the Library of Wissen is so massive, that it is frankly impossible to render the whole thing at once.

More Info