How to get parrot off your shoulder in Minecraft 1.19 update

Parrots in the Minecraft 1.19 update are fascinating mobs that can be tamed and kept as pets. These rare creatures can only be found in jungle biomes and can slowly fly.

One of the most interesting features of these mobs is that they can sit on a player's shoulder when tamed.

Although this is an adorable act, users might want to remove the mob from their shoulders at times. This can be easily done with a few tricks.

One is a temporary way to remove the parrot from the shoulder, while the other will keep it in one place, preventing it from flying and sitting on the shoulder. First, new gamers must understand how to tame these mobs and everything about them.

Taming parrots and ways to remove them from shoulders in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to tame them

Parrots can be tamed with any seeds, though they cannot breed (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players venture into any jungle biome, they might be able to find rare parrots flying around. They can be of several colors and will not run away when users come near them.

They can get any seed, like wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot, to tame these mobs.

When these mobs are tamed, they will act like pets. Like wolves and cats, they will follow gamers anywhere they go and can teleport if the owner goes too far. Unfortunately, these mobs have no baby form and cannot be bred in any way.

Parrot's perching mechanism

If players constantly jump at the same spot, the parrot dismounts (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When a parrot is tamed, it can slowly fly toward the users and perch on their shoulders. When it is on the ground and gamers approach the mob, it automatically teleports to their shoulders.

However, in some cases, players will want to remove this pet off their shoulders. Luckily, there are a few ways to do so, like when a player:

Does not land on a high enough surface (half block up or higher)

Drops off a ledge that is slightly higher than a block

Takes damage

Keeps jumping

Submerges themselves in water

Starts drowning

Sleeps on a bed

Submerges their head in lava, the parrot will dismount and begin taking damage, even if the user has fire resistance.

These are all ways gamers can dismount the mob from their shoulders. The easiest way to do so is to keep jumping on a spot.

Parrots can sit, which prevents them from moving and perching down on player's shoulders (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Alternatively, if players want to stop the parrot from perching down on the shoulder, they can make the mob sit on a block so they do not move anywhere. Parrots can sit on a block like any other pet, even though the sitting animation is minimal due to their tiny legs.

