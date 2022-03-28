Top 3 uses of parrots in Minecraft

Parrots in Minecraft can be kept as pets like other in-game animal mobs like wolves, cats, and ocelots.

Parrots won't assist players in battle or find hidden treasures, but there are still a few ways in which they can be useful.

While players shouldn't expect a ton of benefits from their colorfully-feathered friends, that doesn't make them useless.

The uses that parrots offer are worth keeping in mind in case a player spots and tames one during their adventures.

Benefits and uses of parrots in Minecraft

1) Looting for feathers

Parrots can be killed and looted for feathers in a pinch (Image via Mojang)

Players can kill parrots and loot their feathers in Minecraft. However, this isn't economical, especially when mobs like chickens exist in the game.

The number of feathers that parrots drop can increase when players equip the Looting enchantment on their weapon.

However, this should be considered a last resort, as it's not possible to breed parrots in vanilla Minecraft. Once a parrot is killed, it is gone unless players are willing to use commands or spawn eggs to create more parrots.

Several mods make parrots breedable, which improves players' chances of obtaining feathers when farming.

2) Taming

Like many animal mobs, players can tame parrots with the right food items (Image via Mojang)

Despite not being breedable in vanilla Minecraft, parrots can still be tamed and kept nearby as company.

Players can even let their parrot perch on their shoulder by colliding into it while it is flying about. Parrots don't do too much while they sit on a player's shoulder, but it doesn't hurt to have a traveling companion.

To tame a parrot, Minecraft players need to feed the mob one of a variety of seeds: wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot seeds. Doing so should cause hearts to pop up above the parrot, signifying that it has been tamed.

However, players should ensure they do not feed cookies to their parrots. The chocolate in the cookies is toxic for the mob and will kill it instantly.

3) Detecting nearby mobs

Parrots are capable of imitating the sounds of nearby mobs (Image via Mojang)

Staying aware of potentially dangerous situations is essential in Minecraft. For example, a player who is aware of the presence of hostile mobs in an area can avoid being attacked by surprise.

Parrots are capable of imitating the sounds of nearby mobs at a higher pitch. By doing so, they can alert their masters about the potential presence of enemies. It should be noted that these helpful birds only recreate the sounds of mobs that are 20 blocks away or closer.

A parrot's ability to keep players aware of nearby enemies is probably its strongest asset.

