How to make every dye in Minecraft 1.19 update

The seemingly endless world of Minecraft is made of nothing but blocks. Players can discover tons of unique blocks that vary in size, shape, and use. Some blocks also exist in different color options, such as wool, concrete, etc. Dyes are needed to obtain different colors of certain blocks.

In Minecraft, there are a total of 16 dyes, with each of these providing a distinct color option. Players can make use of these dyes to change the color of wool, terracotta, carpets, pet collars, candles, certain mobs, and more. In this Minecraft guide, players can learn how to make every dye in the 1.19 update.

All Minecraft dyes and how to obtain them

The 16 dyes in Minecraft are:

White dye Orange dye Magenta dye Light blue dye Yellow dye Lime dye Pink dye Gray dye Light gray dye Cyan dye Purple dye Blue dye Brown dye Green dye Red dye Black dye

Here are the crafting recipes for all dyes:

How to make white dye

The recipe for white dye (Image via Mojang)

The best way to make white dye in Minecraft is by using bone meal. Players can easily get this substance by killing skeletons. Place a bone meal in a crafting slot to make white dye.

Instead of bone meal, players can also use Lily of the Valley flowers to make white dye. This flower is rarely found in forests, birch forests, dark forests, and frequently generates in flower forests.

How to make orange dye

Craft orange dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can craft orange dyes using orange tulips. Players can find these variants of tulips in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forests. Alternatively, orange dye can also be crafted by mixing red dye and yellow dye.

How to make magenta dye

Craft magenta dye (Image via Mojang)

Magenta dye can be crafted either using Lilac or Allium flowers. Since both of these flowers are pretty rare, players can make magenta dye by mixing purple and pink dye.

How to make light blue dye

Light blue dye (Image via Mojang)

A lot of dyes are very simple to craft in Minecraft. Players must mix blue and white dye to make light blue dye. Players can also use blud orchids to make light blue dye directly.

How to make yellow dye

Yellow dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can make yellow dye using sunflowers or dandelions. Sunflowers generate only in sunflower plains, whereas dandelions generate in almost every Overworld biome containing grass.

How to make lime dye

Lime dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can make lime dye by smelting sea pickles in a furnace. It can also be crafted by mixing green and white dye in Minecraft.

How to make pink dye

Pink dye (Image via Mojang)

The easiest way to craft pink dye is by mixing red and white dye. Players can also make pink dye using either pink tulips or peonies. They can find peonies in all forest biomes and pink tulips in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forests.

How to make gray dye

Gray dye (Image via Mojang)

Mixing black and white dye is one of the easiest ways to make gray dye. Fortunately, both of these dyes are easy to obtain.

How to make light gray dye

Light gray dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can add white dye to gray dye to make light gray dye in Minecraft. They can also mix two white dyes and one black dye to make this particular dye. Finally, it can be crafted using azure bluet, oxeye daisy, or white tulip.

How to make cyan dye

Cyan dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can create cyan dye by mixing blue and green dye. This is a reliable way to get cyan dye in Minecraft. If players have emeralds to spend, wandering traders may sell this particular dye to them.

How to make purple dye

Purple dye (Image via Mojang)

Much like cyan, purple dye is also a secondary dye. Purple dye can be created by mixing red and blue dye in Minecraft.

How to make blue dye

Blue dye (Image via Mojang)

Players can make blue dye using either lapis lazuli or cornflower. Lapis lazuli can be obtained by mining lapis lazuli ore, while cornflower generates in plains, sunflower plains, meadows, and flower forests.

How to make brown dye

Brown dye (Image via Mojang)

Brown dye can be challenging to make as one will have to find a jungle biome in order to craft this color. Players can make brown dye with the help of cocoa beans. Cocoa beans are generally found hanging from jungle trees, but they can also be purchased from wandering traders.

How to make green dye

Green dye (Image via Mojang)

To make green dye, players will first have to go to a desert biome and obtain cactus. Smelting a cactus in a furnace will create one green dye.

How to make red dye

Red dye (Image via Mojang)

Interestingly, players can use a few different items to craft red dye. Placing any of the following items in a crafting slot will produce red dye:

Poppy

Beetroot

Red tulip

Rose bush

How to make black dye

Black dye can either be crafted using ink sacs dropped by squids or by using wither roses. Players can farm both of these materials automatically. A wither rose farm is difficult to build, but is highly efficient.

As shown above, there is a wide variety of dyes and they can be used for different things in the game. For many players, being aware of the recipes for dyes can come in handy.

