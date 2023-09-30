Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 to feature three "cute animals"

A senior developer from Mojang recently revealed the types of mobs that will be featured in the Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote. This is massive news for players, as they now know what kind of entities will be candidates for the event. The information was announced at the game's Chinese Developer Conference Live, which took place on September 27, 2023.

While speaking on stage at the event, the lead designer of the sandbox title, Jens Bergensten, said:

"In Stockholm and Redmond, we are preparing for this year's Minecraft Live, it will be broadcast on October 15. We will share news about upcoming Vanilla gameplay features, updates of tools and happenings, and other game news.

"Like in previous years, there will be a mob vote. I can't tell you yet what the mob vote options are, but I can tell you that they will be three different cute animals."

Expand Tweet

Though many mobs can be considered cute, Bergensten also mentioned the word "animals," which means that the candidates will likely be inspired by real life. Of course, this is speculation and will only be confirmed once Mojang reveals them.

Other details about Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote

Expand Tweet

A few days ago, on Mojang's monthly news video, the company's chief content officer, Vu Bui, announced that three mobs for the Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote would be revealed in the first week of October.

The actual mob vote will commence at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and end at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023. The community will get around 48 hours to vote for their favorite mob, which will get added to the game in the next major update.

Players will have three ways of voting for the new mobs: through a special Bedrock Edition server, the official Minecraft launcher, and the game website.

Of course, the most fun voting method is to hop onBedrock Edition and enter the special server with many other players.