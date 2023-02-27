Top 5 cutest mobs in Minecraft (2023)

When players enter Minecraft for the first time, they are greeted with all kinds of mobs that are A.I. entities with different behavioral patterns, spawning locations, and appearances in the game. Some can be passive and friendly, while others try everything to harm and kill players.

Some mobs that are passive and friendly can also be extremely cute. These mobs have quickly built their reputation in the vast player base as some of the most adorable creatures in Minecraft. They are so famous that entire sub-communities have been made within the playerbase that share their love for these mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other cute mobs in the game as well.

Axolotls and 4 other adorable mobs in Minecraft in 2023

5) Tadpoles

Tadpoles are baby versions of frogs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tadpoles were added to the game with the 1.19 update. These are baby versions of frogs that spawn from Frogspawn eggs. After the eggs hatch, tadpoles have a limited time before turning into frogs.

However, they are much more adorable than their adult counterparts. Tadpoles are tiny and cute to look at. They can even be kept in a bucket of water to prevent them from growing into frogs.

4) Allay

Allays were an instant hit in the Minecraft community when they were announced for the game (Image via Mojang)

Allays are some of the cutest mobs in the game, even though they were released in the 1.19 update just a year ago. They were part of the 2021 mob vote competition, which they won with the most votes.

They are passive and friendly mobs that players have to rescue from Pillager Outposts or Woodland Mansions. Once Allays are rescued, they will help pick up dropped items from the ground and return them to the player or near a note block.

3) Wolf

Wolf is an old mob that is still considered cute in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even in 2023, many players will consider wolves cute, especially those new to the game. Many players regard wolves as regular dogs that can be kept as pets after being fed enough bones.

Once they are tamed, a collar will appear around their neck, and they will follow players everywhere they go until and unless they are sitting. These cute pets can also be lethal and helpful in dire situations, as they attack any mob that tries to attack the player.

2) Axolotl

Thousands of players lost their minds when Axolotls were announced for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls got the most extreme reaction when they were announced for the game. The player base instantly reacted to them and discussed how cute they looked. When they were released in the Caves and Cliffs update, people instantly tried to find and keep them as their pets, even though they could not be tamed.

If players gain the trust of an axolotl, they can be extremely helpful in fighting hostile underwater mobs.

1) Sniffer

Sniffer is also a cute mob that will be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Since this list talks about cute mobs in 2023, the Sniffer can also be added to it, even though it has yet to be released. This cute and calm ancient mob will be added to the game with the 1.20 update, which will release this year. The Sniffer was also a part of the mob vote competition, in which it gathered more than half the votes and won.

Sniffers are calm and cute ancient mobs that will roam around the world, sniff the ground, and dig out rare seeds that can be grown into unique plants.

