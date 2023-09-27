How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.31 update

Minecraft continues to receive improvements and adjustments via patches and updates, with the latest one for Bedrock Edition arriving on September 26, 2023. This hotfix is known as version 1.20.31. It introduces several bug and crash fixes for Bedrock Edition as well as a network optimization concerning villagers. However, no major features have been added or altered.

Nevertheless, fans will undoubtedly want to access Minecraft Bedrock's latest update to avoid crashes and bugs in the future. Fortunately, it doesn't take much effort to do so, and they should be able to access version 1.20.31 in just a few moments on all Bedrock-compatible platforms.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.31 on all Bedrock Edition platforms

Minecraft 1.20.31 is currently available for consoles, Windows-based PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Be that as it may, the updating process is carried out slightly differently between devices, though the steps taken lead to the same result in the end. Nevertheless, you will want to follow the necessary procedure for your device, especially if you have automatic updates disabled.

Xbox consoles

Regardless of whether you are accessing the game via a purchase on the Microsoft Store or via the Xbox Game Pass, it will only take a few moments to access the latest update. By visiting their game library, you can quickly add version 1.20.31 to your download queue and complete it in just a few moments with a decent internet connection.

To do so, you can follow these steps:

Press your guide button and select "My Games & Apps" from the subsequent menu. Select Minecraft from your game list, press your menu button, then select "Manage Game." Progress through the "Ready To Update" category, select the game from the list, and then press "Install." Afterward, simply open the game and enjoy.

PlayStation consoles

Thanks to the presence of the Options button, as long as you can find Minecraft on your dashboard or library, you can update to the latest version of the game with a minimum number of clicks and almost no effort. Typically, Playstation consoles will update the game automatically when online, but you sometimes need a little more control over your updates.

To kick off the manual update process, you can do the following:

On the dashboard or in your library, highlight the game and press the options button. In the side menu that appears, simply select "Check for Updates." Any new versions of the game will be added to the download queue as long as the console has a connection to the internet.

Nintendo Switch

Much like other consoles, the Nintendo Switch will handle updates automatically in most circumstances. However, in the event that the console misses an auto-update, you will need to implement a manual one in its stead.

Fortunately, it's easy to accomplish if you follow these steps:

From the dashboard or library, highlight Minecraft's game app and press the + or - button. In the next menu, choose "Update Software" and then "Via the Internet." The download should begin. Once it is complete, select the game from your dashboard/library and enjoy.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Although Android and iOS are different operating systems for mobile devices, you can use roughly the same process to update Minecraft. Your device will usually automatically update the game since the mobile OS routinely checks for new app versions. However, it's also possible to instigate a manual installation.

You can do the following if you'd like to update to version 1.20.31 on Android or iOS:

As one option, you can attempt to open the Minecraft app directly. Android and iOS operating systems may notify you that the game needs an update, which you can then tap and go to your respective app store to take care of. However, this doesn't always occur. If the first step doesn't work as planned, head to the Google Play Store/Apple App Store and search for the game's store page. Open the page and simply press the Update button. You can also access your app library on the store and choose to update all of your applications at once or select Minecraft from the list specifically.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can update Bedrock Edition for Windows via the Microsoft Store (Image via Microsoft)

For those on Windows-based PCs, the Minecraft Launcher doesn't typically keep Bedrock/Windows 10/11 Edition updated on its own. To remedy this, you can use the Microsoft Store app to quickly and effectively implement a manual installation before re-opening the launcher and running the game.

To do so, you can follow these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app and select your library from the left of the window. Click the games button and press the Update button for Minecraft for Windows. When the download has been completed, open the game's launcher, run the Windows version of the title, and press the Play button. The game should open to version 1.20.31 or whatever the latest release available currently is.

With the steps listed above, you can quickly and effectively update Minecraft to the newest stable version whenever it is released by Mojang. However, it's still highly recommended that you enable automatic updates when possible, as this negates the need to pore through menus and storefronts to do so otherwise.