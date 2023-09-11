Minecraft installation guide for Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox, and more

Minecraft has become a sensation among players ever since its release back in 2011. Now players on multiple platforms have the luxury of enjoying this title. While other platforms only have the Bedrock edition available to them, this game comes in two versions for PC: Java and Bedrock. The Bedrock edition enables cross-platform play, where one can connect and play together with friends from any device.

Before getting started, players will need to have a Microsoft account to log into Minecraft and Launcher. The storage space is relatively less across all devices, but it will vary as players add new worlds, texture packs, and mods into their game.

Minecraft installation guide

Download Minecraft Java and Bedrock versions on Windows. (Image via Minecraft.net)

For Windows

Go to the official website or Microsoft store to buy the Minecraft launcher after logging in from your Microsoft account.

Download the launcher, which will get downloaded as a “.exe” file.

Run the file to install the Launcher in its default location.

It will take up to 1 GB of storage space.

For macOS

Go to the official website and buy and download the Launcher for Mac, which will get downloaded as a “.dmg file”.

Open the file and it will ask for a prompt as to where you need it installed.

Drag Minecraft into the applications folder.

Once done, use the launch pad and you will come across Minecraft.

Launch the game to play it.

It will take about 385 MB of storage.

For Linux

For Linux users, the Mojang Studios' game can be downloaded and installed using Ubuntu, which is a command console terminal.

Download the Launcher from the official website using your Microsoft account.

Download and save it as a Debian file (“.deb”).

Right-click on the saved file and open it in the terminal. This will then open the Ubuntu console.

Add the first command “sudo dpkg -i Minecraft.deb” in the terminal to install the game.

To install dependencies, add the command “sudo apt-get -f install”.

This will install Minecraft on your Linux system.

Play the game using the launcher.

It can take up to 2GB of your system space.

For Phones

The pocket edition of Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft.fandom)

Minecraft Pocket Edition is available for Android and iOS. This runs on the Bedrock edition.

Open Google Play Store/ App Store on Android or iPhone devices, respectively.

Tap on the search bar and type Minecraft.

Select the game and tap on it.

Since it is a paid game, players will need to purchase it.

Once purchased, install it on the phone.

Log in through your Microsoft account and experience the game.

It takes about 112-115 MB on Android and 1 GB on iOS.

For Consoles

Experience Minecraft on your consoles (Image via Minecraft.net)

Consoles have also featured the game in their libraries. However, only the Bedrock edition of Minecraft is available to play on consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo.

Xbox installation guide:

Navigate through the Xbox store.

Search for Minecraft.

Since it is a paid game, players will need to purchase it.

However, players can get free access to the game if they buy the Xbox Game Pass.

The game will take up about 1.3 GB of space on the console storage.

PlayStation installation guide:

While there is no official version of the game for PlayStation 5, one can use a PlayStation 4 Minecraft disk to play.

Alternatively, players can download the game from the PlayStation Store.

Players will need to purchase the game and install it on their console.

It will take up to 225 MB in storage.

Nintendo installation guide:

Browse the Nintendo e-shop for the game, using the selected profile.

Purchase the game and install it directly on the Switch.

It will take up to 1.2 GB in storage.

Minecraft is a game loved by millions of players. To have this game available on so many devices is quite extraordinary.