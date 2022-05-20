How to download Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Windows 11: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is one of the most famous games of all time. The vast sandbox title offers players a near-endless world to explore, gather loads of items and build anything they desire.

The game is so huge that players can keep collecting items and build as big a structure as they want. The game has a storyline, but players can continue to explore and play even after the plot ends.

After the pandemic and the release of some of the biggest game updates, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is touching new heights as there is a huge influx of new players.

With new updates like Caves and Cliffs and The Wild Update releasing, it is the perfect time to jump into the sandbox game. Hence, here is a step-by-step guide on how to download and play the latest Bedrock Edition on Windows 11.

A step-by-step guide on how to download Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Windows 11

1) Go to Microsoft Store on Windows 11

Microsoft store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players boot up their PC, they can head to the Microsoft store and start by simply searching for the game from the start menu. This is the main app store of Windows 11 where players can find loads of other applications and games, including Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

2) Search for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Search result for the game in the Microsoft store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once people are in the Microsoft Store, they will be able to see a search bar on top. They can simply type 'Minecraft' and hit enter. The store will search for relevant results and display a number of different versions of the game, including the Minecraft Launcher.

3) Buy through game launcher, or from Microsoft store

Bedrock Edition plus launcher on Microsoft store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, there are two ways to purchase and download the game. One way is to simply download the game launcher, open the launcher, and purchase the game from the game's official website.

However, the second and easiest option for Windows users is to head to 'Minecraft for Windows' application and buy it directly from the store.

4) Open the launcher and install Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

In both cases, players will have to download the launcher. Once they install everything from the Microsoft store. They can simply open the newly installed official launcher and log in from their Microsoft account.

Once they are in the launcher, people can select the Bedrock Edition from the left-hand side game options.

On the Bedrock Edition page, players will either see an Install button or a Play button. If the PC does not have the game installed, the launcher will automatically install the latest version and run the game. Players will then be free to create a world to play in and have fun.

