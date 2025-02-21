How to fix Minecraft "failed to find installed product" error

Minecraft has its fair share of errors that can prevent you from enjoying the game. A recent one players are experiencing is called "failed to find the installed product" on Minecraft's launcher. This error is related to the Bedrock Edition. There are a few ways to fix this issue, which have proven to have worked in the past.

Note: These potential solutions are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Ways to fix Minecraft's "failed to find installed product" error

Update Minecraft Bedrock Edition from the device's store app

There might be a stuck update for Minecraft Bedrock Edition that causes this error (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

If you try to open the launcher to play Bedrock Edition and receive this error, one method to resolve it is by updating the game through the device's store app.

Since this error mostly occurs on Windows, you need to open the Microsoft Store app on your computer, search for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, and then check whether there is a pending update. After many players experienced the issue, Mojang quickly released a hotfix update that should fix the error.

An update might be stuck in between or hasn't started yet. This is one of the main methods that can resolve the "failed to find installed product" error.

Once the update is installed, players can reopen the game launcher to start the Bedrock Edition.

Restarting the device

Shut down and restart the computer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Another method to resolve the error is to simply restart the Windows device. If you cannot find any pending updates in the Microsoft Store, you can simply go ahead and restart your entire device. This will restart all services running on the device, including the game launcher, and other drivers. They might receive the update on the Microsoft Store after the restart.

Sometimes, Minecraft's official launcher might be unable to verify the installed product because it is unable to properly connect to the internet. Hence, restarting the entire Windows device can also help. The launcher can have a fresh restart and once again try to detect a pending for the game.

Reinstall Bedrock Edition

You can also reinstall Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, you can also reinstall the entire Bedrock Edition to fix the issue. This should be the final method to try since it is the longest.

First, export any worlds they want to save offline on their device. This is because there is a chance the worlds might get deleted after Bedrock Edition gets uninstalled. You can head to the section of the world in the game, edit the world settings, and export it as a file.

Then, the game can be uninstalled from the official game launcher. Once the game is removed, you can reinstall the game from the launcher itself. The launcher should automatically download the game with the hotfix update and resolve the error.

