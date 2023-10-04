Minecraft players react to the crab, the first candidate for Mob Vote 2023

Minecraft fans have received the first of three trailers detailing this year's Mob Vote contestants for the Live 2023 event on October 15. In a trailer on Mojang's official social media channels, three of the studio's senior leads showcased the crab, one of the three mobs that could potentially be added to the 1.21 update based on player votes.

According to the trailer, crabs live within mangrove swamps and appear to have the ability to crawl along the side of blocks, both above and under the surface of the water. Moreover, lead developer Jens Bergensten stated that crab claws will help players place blocks from farther away.

Minecraft fans had plenty of thoughts about the first of three Mob Vote contestants, and they made their voices heard right after the announcement.

Minecraft fan reactions to announcement of crab for 2023 Mob Vote

Crab Fanart byu/ShadowX8860 inMinecraft Expand Post

Almost immediately after Mojang uploaded the crab trailer for Minecraft Live 2023, fans came out of the woodwork to post fan art and reactions. Many players praised Mojang for the announcement, considering the crab a great choice after multiple years of Mob Votes.

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The lack of details in the announcement trailer, especially surrounding crab claws, confused some Minecraft fans. Many were wondering if they would have to kill crabs to get the claws or interact with the mob in some other way.

Furthermore, some players were wondering how much further the claws could extend their build range.

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Although plenty of fans had already decided that they would cast their vote for the crab when the Mob Vote opens on October 13, 2023, other players recommended caution.

The other two contestants in the vote still haven't been confirmed, but the community has speculated that they may come in the form of ducks, jellyfish, or seagulls, given the nautical theme of the announcement trailers.

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Alguna_Cosa_69 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Whatever the case, the crab has certainly made a strong initial impression on the Minecraft community. Be that as it may, the few moments that the mob was shown in its trailer still leave plenty of question marks. Mojang may add additional details later on, but even with plenty of mysteries remaining, fans seem impressed.

Time will tell to determine whether the crab's initial popularity lasts or if it is eventually outshined by its competition. However, the bigger picture will come into focus soon enough, as the final two contestants for 2023's Mob Vote will have their trailers rolled out on October 4-5. The crab's initial impressions may just help put it over the top.

Comment byu/WorkGoblin from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WorkGoblin from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

On October 15, Minecraft Live 2023's broadcast will take place. During the presentation, the community will wait and watch as Mojang announces the winner of this year's Mob Vote. Given its very positive reception, the crab may just have what it takes to win and be implemented in the upcoming 1.21 update.