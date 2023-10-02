When will Mojang announce Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidates? 

One of the most exciting events in Minecraft is the voting system for mobs. This system brings players and developers together to ascertain which mobs shall be introduced in the upcoming updates. The mob voting system can be expected soon, following the disclosure of the potential candidates that will make it into the game.

Let us learn about the speculation regarding the date and the candidates expected by the community.

Minecraft Mob vote candidacy dates and more

When will the candidate's name be revealed?

The Minecraft Live event will occur on October 15, 2023, wherein the most-voted mob will be announced and featured in the upcoming game.

One can expect the candidates for the mob votes to be revealed in the first week of October. Therefore, be prepared, as Mojang might drop the nominees any time this week. Three new mobs will be campaigning to gain the love and support of the community.

Which mobs may be added?

Although there is no official announcement as to what the mobs can be, a recent clue given by Jeb at a Chinese Developers conference alluded to them as "Cute Animals." One of the widely rumored mobs is a “duck,” which was also hinted at in a Minecraft monthly video.

Last year, an ancient mob, the Sniffer, arrived in the Overworld in a similar trend. Based on current speculation, one can expect the mobs will be friendly and non-hostile.

Mob vote timings

Timings for voting mobs (Image via Minecraft.net)

The official voting shall commence on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 pm EDT. This is precisely 48 hours and 15 minutes before the Live event. It means that players will have up to two days to vote for their favorite mob. This year, the voting time has also been increased compared to previous years.

How to vote

The voting shall take place within the game itself. Mojang ensures sufficient accessibility to those who want to vote for their favorite mob. Players can place their votes across multiple platforms and different places.

To cast a vote, one can join the Live event server on the Bedrock edition. The server also includes meeting up with Tinies, playing mini-games, and even cherishing certain parkour activities. Votes can also be directly cast on Minecraft.net or via the Launcher.

Voting results in Minecraft Live

One must tune into the Live event to view the voting results. The developers will feature a short video of the selected candidate via live broadcast. The event will also show the number of votes given to each mob, with the winner bound to arrive in the latest update, which will also be announced.

Mob voting is an exciting event that unites developers and players. For this year, we can expect the three mobs to be revealed anytime this week. Start voting on Friday, October 13, and tune into the Live event to learn which mob will be featured in the game.