Minecraft Live 2023 is less than two weeks away, and here's what to expect

Minecraft is a game that's constantly evolving with plenty of content additions, quality-of-life improvements, and fixes being churned out regularly. However, few events surrounding the game are heralded, like the yearly Live presentation. This broadcast sees developers at Mojang Studios revealing new content arriving in the game and its spin-offs in the upcoming year.

In addition to the new content announcements, Minecraft Live also features a yearly Mob Vote. During the voting window, players can choose one of three newly unveiled in-game mobs to decide which makes its way into the next major content update.

Those who are experiencing their first Minecraft Live this year on October 15 should expect to experience a few things during the broadcast and its lead-up.

What fans can expect from Minecraft Live 2023

Information surrounding the 1.21 update

Last year, Minecraft Live 2022 gave players their first taste of the 1.20 update, which would later become known as Trails & Tales. Although it's only been a short time since that update debuted, Mojang will likely reveal information surrounding the 1.21 update during this year's broadcast.

Details surrounding the as-of-now unnamed update have been incredibly sparse, leaving players to deduce small bits of information from implementations made in Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews. Granted, these betas haven't tipped Mojang's hand much, but it's been the only source that players can glean information from.

Nevertheless, a hefty amount of Minecraft Live 2023 should center significantly on the upcoming 1.21 update. Although the major content addition isn't likely to arrive anytime soon, the Live 2023 broadcast should at least give players an idea of what's to come in the next several months.

New additions for Minecraft Dungeons/Legends

The base game of Minecraft isn't the only game in the franchise that will get its time in the spotlight during Live 2023. The Legends and Dungeons spin-offs continue pressing forward and introducing new content at fairly regular intervals. Although it isn't guaranteed, the broadcast is likely to spend some time discussing new content or updates for Minecraft Dungeons/Legends.

Dungeons has transitioned to a season-based format, so it's possible that the dungeon-crawling Action RPG may introduce a new season for fans to undertake. Meanwhile, Legends is still progressing through its early post-release development cycle, so it's possible that a new DLC announcement may be in the works.

If nothing else, Minecraft Legends' periodically updating Lost Legends and Myths mode may receive a little attention. This mode presents different challenges for heroes to undertake for cosmetic rewards. To close out the year, it can't be ruled out that Mojang will enlighten the fanbase as to what the next undertaking in Lost Legends and Myths will be.

The winner of the Mob Vote for 2023

Even more exciting than the new info coming down the pipeline for the 1.21 update is the confirmation of the Live 2023 Mob Vote winner. From October 13-15, 2023, players will be able to decide which of the three presented mobs will become the victor, with the results being announced during the live broadcast.

Currently, it's anybody's guess as to what the three candidates will be. Some players have gleaned clues from the trailers provided by Mojang, but it's still unclear whether or not these clues will reveal relevant information. Regardless, Mojang's Chief Creative Officer did share his input.

Expand Tweet

Mojang CCO Jens Bergensten wasn't able to divulge all the details during a recent conference, but he did remark that the three contestants would be "cute" animals. Moreover, a recent monthly news video on Mojang's official YouTube channel for the game broached the topic of adding duck mobs.

These factors have led fans to speculate that ducks will be one of the three Mob Vote candidates. The remaining two entries are still completely up in the air, but fans won't have to wait long to find out, as Mojang has confirmed that the contestants for 2023's Mob Vote will be revealed during the first week of October.

In addition to the announcements outlined, there may be even more reveals during Live 2023. The only way to know for sure is to catch the broadcast, which will begin on October 15, 2023, on YouTube and Minecraft.net. A list of showtimes based on time zones can be found on the game's official site.