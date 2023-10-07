When will Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 results be declared?

Now that Mojang has revealed all three mob vote candidates for Minecraft, players are eager to know when they will get to vote for their favorite mob and when the final results and the winner of the mob vote will be revealed. Mob vote is a great way for players to take part in the development of the upcoming update and decide which of the three mobs gets a place in it.

Here is everything to know about when Mojang could reveal the mob vote winner for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: When will Mojang reveal the results?

What are the timings for the mob vote?

First, players must know when they will be able to vote for the three new mobs in 2023. A month ago, Mojang released a video announcing the upcoming annual live event where they showcased everything they had been working on for the past year. Along with this, they also announced a new mob vote competition.

In an official article, they revealed the timing of the mob vote competition, which will begin at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and end at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023.

Minecrafters will get a little more than two days to vote for the new mobs. The voting will even be open for 15 minutes after the live event starts, giving players one last chance before Mojang closes the gates and starts counting the votes for the final result.

When will the results of the mob vote be declared?

After revealing all the new mobs to the playerbase, Mojang released another video encompassing information about crabs, armadillos, and penguins. At the end of the video, they stated that the results would be revealed during the live event.

When we look back at previous live events, Mojang has usually announced the winner at the very end of the event. This has been the pattern followed for quite some time now, and they have always completed the vote count during the live event. Additionally, Mojang usually announces one of the three mobs that has been eliminated due to receiving the least amount of votes.

Mojang has never revealed exact figures during the event, but these details can be found later on the game's official wiki.

How to vote for new mobs

Players will have three ways to vote for their favorite mobs: through a special server on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the official game launcher, or the official game website.

The special server on Bedrock Edition will have many other players, along with some parkour areas and minigames to enjoy as well. Hence, it is clearly the most fun way to vote for crabs, armadillos, or penguins.