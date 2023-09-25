Minecraft Wiki moves on from Fandom

A new Minecraft Wiki page recently surfaced containing almost everything related to all four games under Mojang's development. This is massive news, as the popular Wiki company, Fandom, has been its main Wiki page since 2018. However, that seems to have changed, as a new Wiki website has emerged, which aims to eliminate several issues plaguing the previous one.

Here's everything to know about the new Wiki page for all Mojang games.

Everything to know about new Minecraft Wiki website

The entire timeline of Minecraft Wiki

Minecraft Wiki arrived way back in 2009 when the game wasn't even released to the public. Back then, it was operated by Citricsquid before being acquired by Curse Media in 2010. For several years, Curse Media managed the Wiki page before Fandom took over in 2018.

Since then, the latter has been the main hub of information for every game under Mojang's umbrella. However, on September 24, 2023, the Wiki page for all Mojang games was forked from Fandom and is now being hosted by Weird Gloop.

Why was the Minecraft Wiki shifted?

Expand Tweet

One of the main problems plaguing Fandom Wiki pages was that they were not the cleanest. Upon opening the Fandom Wiki page of a game feature, players would face a few ad popups and the website's own UI, which essentially promoted their other Wiki pages and more. Furthermore, it suffered from slow loading times and was heavier on the browser.

Hence, the game's own Wiki team decided to fork from Fandom and create a brand new website where players can easily navigate and search relevant topics without facing pesky ads.

What's the aim of the new Minecraft Wiki?

Expand Tweet

There is now a Minecraft Wiki page with a much smoother and cleaner UI experience, an open-source environment, and community contribution features. However, getting a Google recommendation is still an uphill task. Most player searches are still likely to present a Fandom Wiki page as a result.

Hence, the new website must gradually amass popularity and manual effort from the community to move up in the search results. Only time will tell how fast the new Wiki page will catch on.