Best Minecraft games ranked, from worst to best

Minecraft is an immensely popular and influential game, having sold over 200M units and boasting 130M monthly active users. Players can immerse themselves, engage, and create whatever they desires within this diverse and amazing realm. Numerous spin-offs and adaptations have surfaced, broadening the its universe and presenting diverse gameplay. Certain titles originate from Mojang Studios, while others stem from fan concepts or draw inspiration from the primary offering.

In this article, we'll rank Minecraft games from worst to best, considering factors like popularity, quality, and originality. We will only include games that are directly related to or derived from the original title and exclude those that are similar or mere imitations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Ranking all Minecraft games from worst to best

5) Minecraft Story Mode

Minecraft Story Mode is an episode journey created by Telltale Games in partnership with Mojang Studios. It was launched from 2015 to 2017, since discontinued, on diverse platforms such as Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Netflix. it features Jesse and companions facing off against the Wither Storm, a formidable entity formed by the ancient relic known as the Order of the Stone.

Although attempting to capture the spirit and charm of original game in a narrative-driven format, Story Mode has technical issues, repetitive gameplay, and needs consistent writing. Considering Telltale's reputation for mature and complex storytelling, some criticize its linearity and simplicity. Moreover, the game's limited replay value stems from choices not significantly impacting the story's outcome.

While not terrible, Minecraft Story Mode fails to meet the expectations of both Minecraft and Telltale fans. It may appeal to younger or casual gamers who enjoy lighthearted tales. Still, it lacks the depth and challenge sought by hardcore gamers.

4) Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth was an augmented reality (AR) mobile game developed by Mojang Studios in partnership with Microsoft, released in 2019 for Android and iOS devices. The game enabled players to create and explore virtual structures that overlay the natural world through their smartphones, offering resource collection, item crafting, animal breeding, and AR-based combat.

While ambitious in bringing blocky magic to the real world, Earth faced one of the biggest challenges, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The open world AR game rendered unplayable and the game was discontinued in 2021. Still, it was one of the highly ambitious games coming from Mojang.

Minecraft Earth remained a experience for AR enthusiasts and fans seeking fresh ways to engage with the game. However, its limitations and the situation made it less appealing to a broader audience.

3) Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is an action role-playing game (ARPG) developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven, released in 2020 for Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass. Departing from Minecraft's building and crafting, this title focuses on dungeon crawling and loot hunting.

With colorful graphics, responsive controls, and an energetic soundtrack, Dungeons offers various classes, weapons, armor, and enchantments for character customization. Its multiplayer mode enhances the cooperative experience for up to four players.

Nonetheless, Dungeons' limited gameplay, short length, and repetitive content disappoint. The lack of depth and challenge might deter players from seeking more complexity and replayability. While enjoyable for casual gamers or younger audiences, it may only partially satisfy hardcore gamers or older players.

2) Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is an MMORPG co-created by Mojang Studios and NetEase. It debuted in 2021 on multiple platforms. Players can craft avatars in this alternate Minecraft universe and venture into a sprawling domain. They select one of four factions (Builders, Adventurers, Traders, or Warriors) and partake in quests, events, and battles. The game includes a dynamic sandbox mode for constructing buildings, farms, machinery, and mini-games.

Legends impresses with its combination of Minecraft elements and MMORPG gameplay. Boasting stunning graphics, intuitive controls, and a captivating soundtrack, players encounter diverse biomes, creatures, cultures, and secrets. Interaction and collaboration with others enhance the experience.

However, Legends demands significant time and resources, necessitating high-end devices and a fast internet connection. Progression may require grinding for levels, items, currency, or reputation, and some balance issues may affect gameplay fairness.

1) Minecraft

Minecraft, developed by Mojang Studios under Markus "Notch" Persson's guidance, remains the unrivaled sandbox game. It was first unveiled in May 2009 and fully released in November 2011. Notch passed the torch to Jens "Jeb" Bergensten for further development. Minecraft sold over 238 million copies and nearly 140 million active monthly players, making it the best-selling video game ever.

With survival and creative modes, the title grants players endless possibilities and freedom. The procedurally generated world of blocks features diverse biomes, creatures, and rich lore, including the Nether, the End, the Ender Dragon, the Wither, and ancient cities.

The game's impact is far-reaching, inspiring a massive community of fans to create and share mods, maps, skins, servers, and more. Beyond entertainment, the game positively influences education, creativity, and social skills. Recognized for its many awards, it has been a highly impactful video game throughout history.