Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for Steam Deck

The Expanse A Telltale Series is out on all major consoles, including the Steam Deck. Although the game isn't officially supported on the Valve handheld console, players can enjoy it by relying on the latest Proton Experimental translation layer. It efficiently runs at 60 FPS without sacrificing a lot of visual fidelity.

Like most other AAA-grade releases on the Deck, this game features many graphics options that can be customized to get a decent experience in the title. Customizing these settings for the best experience can be a bit of a chore for some.

We will fill you in on the best settings list for a decent 30 FPS and 60 FPS experience in this article.

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

30 FPS in The Expanse A Telltale Series on the Steam Deck is achievable. Gamers can enjoy the top-notch visuals of the game since 30 FPS can be achieved on High settings without major hiccups. 30 FPS is more than enough in this title, and we recommend gamers rely on these settings for the best experience in this title.

The best settings for a decent 30 FPS gameplay in The Expanse A Telltale series on the handheld console are listed below:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 30

30 Graphics quality: High

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: High

High Anti aliasing: High

High Effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture quality: High

High Post process quality: High

Best The Expanse A Telltale Series settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

Gamers on the Steam Deck don't need to sacrifice visual fidelity to get 60 FPS in The Expanse A Telltale Series. By turning down the settings to medium, gamers can get this framerate without major performance issues and frame drops. Do note that the higher FPS comes at the cost of visual fidelity, which isn't highly recommended.

The best settings for a decent 60 FPS experience on the Steam Deck in The Expanse A Telltale Series are as follows:

Video

Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Screen resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Max frame rate: 60

60 Graphics quality: Medium

Advanced video settings

Vertical synchronization: No

No View distance: Medium

Medium Anti aliasing: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium Post process quality: Medium

Overall, The Expanse A Telltale Series isn't the most demanding game released on handhelds like the Deck. The Valve handheld gaming console can play the title without major performance hiccups. The game looks visually pleasing, and gamers will enjoy playing this graphic adventure title.