Is EA Sports FC 24 going to be Steam Deck verified?

The newest upcoming entry in EA Sports' annual soccer series, FIFA, is getting renamed and relaunched as FC 24, starting this year. While the new branding might feel alien to some players, they'll have to get accustomed to it. Like the previous EA Sports titles, FC 24 will also release on Steam for Windows PC.

And with the game's Steam release, one of the biggest questions many players might have is whether Steam Deck will verify the upcoming soccer title. Steam Deck has slowly made its place as an entirely separate ecosystem apart from the traditional handheld PC landscape.

Valve's handheld gaming device is more akin to consoles regarding its "pick-up-and-play" approach to PC gaming. As such, with every new release on PC, a "Steam Deck Verified" certificate is one of the most sought aspects for many players since that guarantees a smooth and relatively hassle-free gaming experience.

Unfortunately, much like any other EA-published game, the upcoming soccer title, FC 24, isn't Steam Deck verified.

Why is EA Sports FC 24 not verified for Steam Deck?

EA Sports FC 24, much like any other EA -published title, requires a mandatory installation and background use of the EA App. And while this App has no issues for players running the game on Windows (from Steam), the Steam Deck runs games on its custom-built Linux-based platform via Proton.

And since the EA App does not have native support for Linux or any of its APIs, running a game that requires that software is quite a hassle and often impossible. Although there are workarounds to this issue, that being side-loading Windows on the Steam Deck and running the game there, it's not the most user-friendly process.

Having to side-load and use a different operating system also goes against the "ease of access" motif the Steam Deck goes for. It should be mentioned that EA's games are not the only culprit here, as other publishers (Ubisoft, 2K, and Rockstar Games) require mandatory installation of their proprietary launcher over Steam to even boot their games.

It is good to know that there are workarounds to getting these games working on the Steam Deck. However, requiring additional DRM installation should not be the norm (especially on the Steam Deck), as it just adds unnecessary hassle for players who want to play their games on the handheld system.

EA Sports FC 24 will be released on September 29, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and the Nintendo Switch.