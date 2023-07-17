EA Sports FC 24 pre-order guide: Is the Standard Edition worth it?

With EA Sports FC 24 set to release on September 29, 2023, there are many football fans who are quite curious as to the edition that they should pre-order for the game. This is the very first game for the franchise after it separated from FIFA. Hence, it's not all that surprising why there is a fair amount of excitement and expectations around its release.

EA Sports FC 24 has two editions that players will be able to choose from. The Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition with the former available at £64.99 / $69.99 and the latter at £89.99 / $99.99.

The Editions differ a fair bit on what additional content they will be offering, which is why there are many in the community who are quite confused if they should go for the Standard Edition or pay $30 extra for the Ultimate Edition.

EA Sports FC 24: Standard Edition vs Ultimate Edition

Before deciding if the Standard Edition of the upcoming EA Sports FC game is the right one for you, we will need to first look at all the features that each of the editions comes with.

1) Standard Edition

The EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition contains the following:

Base game

Dual entitlement

Ultimate Team’s cover star loan player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador loan player pick items for five Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs unlocked playstyles slot

Additional Player Career personality points

One Manager Career five-star coach available for hire

2) Ultimate Edition

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate edition will provide you with the following:

Base game

Dual entitlement

Ultimate Team’s cover star loan player item for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador loan player pick items for five Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs unlocked playstyles slot

Additional Player Career personality points

One Manager Career five-star coach available for hire

Seven days early access

4,600 FC Points in Ultimate Team

Access to Nike’s Ultimate Team campaign

TOTW 1 Ultimate Team player item

Nike Ultimate Team loan player item for 24 Ultimate Team matches and Nike x EA Sports FC kit

Untradeable UCL/UWCL Hero (limited offer for those who pre-order by Sept. 22)

Should you get the EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition?

If you are a casual player and not looking to invest too much time competing in Ultimate Team, then the Standard Edition of the game will be the right purchase option for you. The standard version is $30 cheaper and will not come with perks like free 4,600 FC Points that will allow you to have the edge early in the Ultimate Team.

Hence, if you are just looking to have a more casual experience with friends, pre-order the Standard Edition. However, if you are quite competitive and love spending hours in Ultimate Team, then getting the Ultimate Edition would be a viable option, as it will also come with a 7-day early access period.