Is EA Sports FC 24 free-to-play? Pricing details, release date, early access, and more

EA Sports FC 24 is gearing up for one of the most anticipated football games this year, with the new IP finally set to debut in the upcoming month. Much of the excitement revolves around community curiosity as to how the new game will turn out now that EA has broken away from the FIFA franchise. EA Sports FC will be doing a lot of things differently compared to the FIFA titles.

Hence, it’s not too surprising why many players are wondering about some of the quality of life features that the game will drop with. Some of the most popular questions are if EA Sports FC 24 will be free-to-play and if players can access the game early.

Can you play EA Sports FC 24 for free?

EA Sports FC 24 will unfortunately not be a free-to-play title. While the debut game was speculated to be free with a live service model, on June 13, 2023, EA officially announced that players will need to purchase at least one of the two editions of the title to play it.

How much is EA Sports FC 24? Editions and prices revealed

As mentioned, the upcoming EA Sports FC game will have two editions that players can purchase. The editions and their prices are:

Standard for £64.99 / $69.99

Ultimate for £89.99 / $99.99

When can you play EA Sports FC 24?

The upcoming EA Sports FC title will be officially released on September 29, 2023. The title will feature many licensed and real leagues, along with authentic stadiums, new and returning.

It is one of the most anticipated sports game launches this year, leaving the community curious about how it will compare with FIFA 24, which is also set to launch in the coming months.

How to play EA Sports FC 24 early: Early Access details revealed

While the game launches on September 29, players can play the upcoming EA Sports FC game one week early by purchasing the Ultimate Edition or via EA Play. EA Play is the subscription service for all platforms and is automatically included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Those who have purchased the Standard Edition and have EA Play or purchased the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will be able to play the game from September 22, 2023.