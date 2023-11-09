5 iconic stadiums that are not available in EA FC 24

There are some notable stadiums absent in the latest installment, EA FC 24, that have left many fans scratching their heads. EA Sports FC (previously FIFA) series has always had a plethora of stadiums for football fans to choose from. Several iconic stadiums, once staples of the franchise, are conspicuously absent due to licensing issues and other factors. While players still have many to choose from and customize to their hearts’ content, the same experience cannot be recreated.

In the ever-evolving world of sports video games, the release of each new edition often comes with a high degree of anticipation. Although there are many feature updates that EA FC 24 has brought to the table, the absence of certain popular stadiums is keenly felt. In this article, we will take a look at five iconic stadiums that are not a part of the game for various reasons.

Five iconic stadiums that are missing from EA FC 24

1) Stadium Australia (Sydney, Australia)

Stadium Australia in Sydney (Image via EA Sports)

This magnificent stadium, which has witnessed memorable sporting moments, was a fan favorite in previous installments. With a capacity of 81,500, Stadium Australia has hosted major clashes, including the Women's World Cup's 2023 final between Spain and England.

Originally designed for 115,000 spectators, it was supposed to be the largest Olympic Stadium ever built and the second largest in Australia, but reconstructions led to a change in plans. Australia won a match there against Uruguay in 2005 with a crowd of 88,101 spectators, which helped them secure FIFA World Cup qualification for the second time in the country's history.

Manchester United defeated the A-League All Stars 5-1 in front of 83,127 fans on July 20, 2013, and Juventus beat the A-League All Stars 3-2 in front of 55,364 spectators on August 10, 2014.

Unfortunately, it's no longer a part of EA FC 24 due to licensing issues. EA Sports faced insurmountable challenges in renewing the rights to feature Stadium Australia in its latest iteration.

2) FUT Stadium and FIFA eStadium

FUT Stadium and FIFA eStadium (Image via EA Sports)

The absence of these two generic stadiums may have left some fans puzzled, given that they were prominent fixtures in earlier games. However, their omission is part of the rebranding effort undertaken by EA Sports for EA FC 24. These virtual stadiums have been retired to make way for new experiences and features in the game.

Many veterans have fond memories of customizing and winning many games, rising up the title’s competitive leaderboard. Similarly, a major chunk of the casual playerbase resorted to these generic stadiums as well.

3) Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF, Spain)

Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga (Image via EA Sports)

Spanish football fans who supported Malaga CF and enjoyed playing at Estadio La Rosaleda will be disappointed to learn that this stadium in Spain, with a capacity of 30,044, is no longer present in EA FC 24.

In 2009, Andalusia hosted the Peace Cup, and Malaga was chosen as one of the host cities. La Rosaleda, which is the home stadium of Malaga CF, hosted four matches of the 2009 Peace Cup, including the semi-final match between Porto and Aston Villa.

Additionally, in 2020, La Rosaleda was selected as the venue to host the women's Copa de la Reina, the premier women's football competition in Spain.

The decision to exclude Estadio La Rosaleda in EA FC 24 was a consequence of Malaga's relegation from LaLiga 2., EA Sports tends to remove stadiums from teams in lower divisions to maintain an authentic experience for players.

4) Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Allianz Arena in Munich (Image via EA Sports)

The iconic Allianz Arena situated in Munich, with a capacity of 75,024, has been a fan-favorite in the FIFA series for years. Multiple memorable matches took place here, but the 2012 Champions League final will remain etched in history.

On May 19, 2012, Chelsea visited Munich for the finals against Bayern Munich, and the venue was already putting them at a disadvantage as it was being held at the opponent's home ground. Despite the odds, Chelsea emerged victorious after edging Bayern in the penalty shootout. This was even memorable as the English side registered their first CL title with this victory.

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich's home ground is notably absent in EA FC 24. This is because Konami, the developer behind the rival Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series, holds the exclusive rights to recreate Bayern's stadium in its games. A contract extension between Munich and Konami made things more difficult for EA Sports. As a result, the latter is barred from including the iconic stadium in its titles.

5) Spotify Camp Nou (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona (Image via Wikipedia)

FC Barcelona’s fans were left stunned by Camp Nou’s absence in EA FC 24. The stadium has been the backdrop for numerous memorable moments.

One of the most iconic matches that comes to everyone's mind is "La Remontada" which took place during the 2017 UEFA Champions League. This matchup, which was clearly not in Barcelona's favor, turned out to be the most entertaining match the stadium ever hosted.

The first leg of the round of 16 saw PSG take a huge four-goal lead, almost sealing off the match. However, the second leg delivered something unexpected as the hosts won the match 6-1, advancing to the next round. The unforgettable moment was sealed when Sergi Roberto scored the winning goal in the final minutes of added time, completing the historic comeback.

This stunning 99,354-capacity stadium, known as the Spotify Camp Nou due to sponsorship reasons, is an iconic venue in the world of football. Yet, like the Allianz Arena, it cannot be found in the latest game. Once again, this is due to Konami's exclusive rights to feature the stadium in its PES titles.

While the absence of these iconic stadiums may disappoint long-time EA FC 24 fans, it's important to remember that licensing constraints and the competitive nature of the gaming industry can sometimes limit what developers can include in their games. However, EA Sports continues to work tirelessly to provide a rich and immersive football gaming experience, even without these familiar venues.

The hope remains that these iconic stadiums make a return in the title’s future editions.