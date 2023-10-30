EA FC 24 perpetually ignites players with the thrill of achievement. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a fresh entry into the title's Career Mode, the art of nurturing your prodigious talents is the key factor in forging a unique and triumphant gaming journey.

Within the realm of youth development, there are vital principles that, when mastered, yield optimal results in Career Mode.

In this article, we shall discuss invaluable insights and strategies designed to unleash the full potential of your players in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode.

Career Mode tips and tricks to maximize player potential in EA FC 24

1) Leveraging the Youth Academy

Youth Academy in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

The Youth Academy is a powerful tool in Career Mode, offering two significant advantages. Firstly, it provides an opportunity to acquire high-potential players at a fraction of the cost of established stars.

Secondly, it allows you to generate revenue through player sales and introduce youth prospects to your first-team squad. This not only enhances your squad but also adds personality and uniqueness to your game save.

2) Building a Scout Dream Team

Scouting in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

FC 24 will automatically assign you a youth scout when you start your career mode, typically with low star ratings. To maximize your scouting efforts, consider replacing scouts with better experience and judgment ratings.

Experienced scouts bring back more players in their monthly reports, while scouts with high judgment find higher-quality players.

It's recommended to hire scouts for all three slots if your club's budget allows. However, if you have a limited budget, you might want to wait for player sales to boost your finances before investing in scouts.

3) Assigning Scouts

Assigning Scouts in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Once you have your scouts in place, it's time to send them on assignments. You can select the country, assignment duration, player type, and, in EA FC 24, even the exact position. The longer the assignment duration, the more it will cost, so keep an eye on your club's budget.

For a varied and realistic experience, consider having two scouts constantly on the move and one designated homegrown scout for your own country. Player types impact the base attributes of scouted players, so choose the type that aligns with your team's needs.

4) Evaluating Scout Reports

Scout Reports in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

When your scouts return, you'll receive monthly reports with details on scouted players. Focus on one crucial number: the player's maximum potential. Look for players with 90 or above in this category. While not all players will reach a 90 overall rating, this benchmark ensures a higher likelihood of at least an 80 overall rating.

The player's value can also give you an idea of their precise overall and potential. Aim for a value of around one million pounds, but remember that a player's position can affect their value. Make sure to have a bit more budget than needed to avoid having to release players due to budget constraints.

5) Promoting and loaning players

Promoting players at the right time increases their potential (image via EA Sports)

After promoting players from the academy, try to loan them out as quickly as possible unless they are already playing regularly in your first team. Loaning out players preserves their original potential, especially considering EA FC 24's dynamic potential system.

Loaned-out players can occasionally have their potential boosted by one or two points when recalled.

6) Dynamic Potential and Player Development Plans

Plan player's development carefully (image via EA Sports)

In the advanced section, you can explore the dynamic potential system and how it affects youth players' development. Loaning out players on the fringes of your squad is crucial to preserving their potential, especially in the lower divisions.

Keeping players in the Youth Academy until they request a senior contract also helps safeguard their potential.

Development plans allow you to fine-tune players' attributes, with physically strong players being particularly versatile. Their average stat spread makes them more adaptable, reducing the time it takes to learn a new position.

7) Hiring Better Coaches

Coaching makes a difference in player growth (image via EA Sports)

Hiring better coaches and managing your coaching staff can significantly improve players' growth rates. Focus on hiring coaches that align with positions where you have promising young talents.

Coaches can make a substantial difference in the development of your youth prospects.

8) Utilizing Training Sessions

Training Drills in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Training sessions before matches can introduce temporary play styles to your youth players, enhancing their effectiveness on the field. Play styles can serve as a more efficient alternative to traits, adding an extra layer of depth to your youth development strategy.

EA FC 24 Career Mode offers exciting opportunities for developing young talent. By following these tips and tricks, you can create a thriving Youth Academy and watch your players reach and grow to their maximum potential.

Remember to adapt these strategies to your unique gaming experience and enjoy the journey of nurturing your own wonderkids.