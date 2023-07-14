Will EA Sports FC 24 release on the PS4?

The release date for the highly anticipated football game FC 24 has been officially revealed by EA Sports. This marks the first non-FIFA game following EA's separation from the FIFA franchise. The eagerly awaited EA FC 24 is set to launch on September 29, with Early Access becoming available a week before. Fans have consistently displayed their enthusiasm for EA's football games in the past.

However, with the recent announcement, there has been a significant concern among fans regarding the platforms on which the game will be accessible. PlayStation 4 players were primarily worried about its availability because most new games are being released on the latest generation console. EA understands the passion of their fans, particularly in the realm of football, and they are deeply concerned about maintaining their fan base.

Taking this into account, EA has made the decision to release FC 24 on all platforms. This signifies that the game will be accessible on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

EA Sports FC 24 editions and more

Offering two editions: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition (Image via EA)

Pre-orders for EA Sports FC 24 are available, offering two editions: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The pre-order bonuses for each edition are as follows:

Standard Edition:

The base game

A Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Ultimate team matches

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (5 Ultimate team matches)

One unlocked playstyle slot for a club

Extra player career personality points

Access to hire a 5-star coach for manager career mode

Ultimate Edition:

The base game

A Cover Star Loan Player Item for 10 Ultimate team matches

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (5 Ultimate team matches)

One unlocked playstyle slot for a club

Extra player career personality points

Access to hire a 5-star coach for manager career mode

Enjoy early access up to 7 days in advance.

Receive 4600 FC points.

Access to the Nike Ultimate Team campaign.

Obtain a TOTW 1 Ultimate Team player item.

Receive a loan player item from Nike Ultimate Team for 24 matches in Ultimate Team mode.

Get the Nike and EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit.

Obtain an untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team player.

EA Sports FC 24 will also feature a variety of team customization options (Image via EA)

The EA Sports FC 24 game will be priced at $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. Additionally, the game will feature women players in Ultimate Team, opening the opportunity to a mixed roster.

You will have access to a variety of team customization options, enhancing your ability to personalize your experience. Overall, the game aims to provide a highly realistic and immersive football gaming experience.

