The Expanse: A Telltale Series trailer at Gamescom 2022 showcases behind-the-scenes and new gameplay

At Gamescom 2022, players got a new look at The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is based on the Amazon Prime television series of the same name. The new trailer showcased conflicts between various characters, exploration of a desolate space and other characteristic features of a Telltale series. Players also got to see the devs discussing the game and its mechanics.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series was revealed late last year during The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards and the host of Opening Night Live of Gamescom, had earlier teased that the game would feature during the show.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series makes an appearance at Gamescom 2022

The gameplay trailer featured Camina Drummer being portrayed by Cara Gee. The devs mentioned that The Expanse has a ton of opportunities to tell great stories with them being excited to incorporate the element of zero gravity.

They mentioned that while making the game, they have focused on both developing the characters and the genre that will make players excited. Cara Gee also mentioned that it was interesting to explore some of the character's vulnerable sides that viewers don't get to see in the series.

A tense scene shows a bald character negotiating with Drummer for his freedom in exchange for helping her unload a massive score, while she tentatively goes towards a red button. Players will also see the character move around in a spaceship that has taken some battering.

Negotiating with Drummer

There is fallen debris to be aware of, dead bodies and hallways splattered with blood as players excavate the personal stories of those that died. One dev present in the behind-the-scenes section of the clip mentioned that being a scavenger is a pretty dark job. The last scene depicts a visceral view of severed heads.

The Expanse: A Telltale series features all the iconic aspects of a Telltale series, but it is clear that the developers are trying to evolve their craft and bring something new to engage players with. The ambience of the game is dark and violent, with players having to explore such vicious spaces and come across death and misfortune.

The game's description announces that in the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny will take place on the Artemis. Players take on the role of XO Camina Drummer and her choices determine what happens to the ship. The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be released sometime in Summer 2023.

