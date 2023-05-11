Mojang to release Minecraft 1.20 update as it enters pre-release phase

Mojang has finally released the Minecraft 1.20 update's pre-release 1. This is a huge milestone for the Swedish game company and the millions of players that follow the game. This beta version indicates that the latest update is finally out of the snapshot phase and has entered its pre-release phase. The release of the pre-release 1 version also confirms that the official update is not far away.

The Minecraft 1.20 update brings loads of new features, like new biomes, mobs, blocks, and items. It will feature camels, sniffers, the Cherry Grove biome, and archaeology.

How does first pre-release for Minecraft 1.20 update confirms imminent release?

Every Minecraft update has a set number of stages it goes through to improve the game. Firstly, it enters the snapshot phase, which is the longest, where Mojang adds and tests all the new features. This beta version phase is the most tedious and crucial as it contains loads of bug fixes and massive overhauls to the game. Players get to play all the snapshots and send their feedback to the developers.

After the snapshot phase is complete, the update enters its pre-release phase, which the Trails and Tales update is currently in. Here, Mojang Studios irons out any and all bugs related to new and old features of the game. At this point, all the new features have been added to the game, and major bugs related to them have been removed.

The release of Minecraft 1.20 update pre-release 1 confirms that Mojang has completed adding all the new features and is now ready to work on smaller bugs and tweaks. This also entails that the update release date is close.

The pre-release phase is the second-smallest phase before they enter the release candidate phase, where they test which one is better suited for the official release.

When to expect Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update will either be released in May or June 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first pre-release version was released on May 10, meaning that in about a week, we could see the official update release. We can also speculate on this based on the release dates of previous updates. For example, the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update Part 1 was released on June 8, a few weeks after the update's first pre-release on May 27.

This means that we could have the latest update by the end of May or the beginning of June, depending on the number of pre-release versions by Mojang. In the past, the number of pre-release phases has varied from two to eight. Hence, this particular phase will determine whether we will get the update in a few days or after a month.

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the Minecraft 1.20 update's official release is just around the corner.

Poll : 0 votes