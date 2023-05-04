How to download Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w18a

Minecraft's Trails & Tales update inches ever closer, and Mojang hasn't stopped making changes to version 1.20's betas on both Java and Bedrock Edition. To that end, the studio released the Java 23w18a snapshot on May 3, 2023. This snapshot isn't a particularly impactful update to the ongoing game betas, but it does introduce a handful of positive tweaks.

Among the changes in this Minecraft snapshot are comparators' ability to read redstone signals from chiseled bookshelves and some tweaks to smithing tables with regard to smithing templates. An 11-year-old bug was also fixed, much to the delight of players.

But how can Minecraft fans download this snapshot and enjoy the new changes? Fortunately, the process is easy, even for players who haven't accessed snapshots before.

Steps to download Minecraft 23w18a via official game launcher

The Minecraft Launcher makes accessing Java Edition snapshots incredibly easy (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the advent of the Minecraft Launcher, players can access Java Edition snapshots in just a few clicks. The launcher is available via the game's official site as well as the Microsoft Store.

Once fans have downloaded and installed the launcher, all they need to do is select the latest snapshot from the list of Java Edition versions. After a quick download and installation process, players can enjoy all the fun of snapshot 23w18a in just a few moments.

Here's how to download and install snapshot 23w18a:

After you've installed the Minecraft Launcher from the main site or the Microsoft Store, open the program. On the left side of the launcher window, select Java Edition. To the right of the window, you'll see the game's splash art, a green Install/Play button, and a small icon that usually reads "Latest Release" to the left. Click it to open a dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, select "Latest Snapshot." Press the green Install/Play button. After the launcher downloads and installs the necessary assets, the snapshot will open, and you can enjoy the game.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that although this method is used to play snapshot 23w18a right now, the launcher will always select the latest available snapshot.

If players want to continue playing 23w18a after newer snapshots have been released, they'll need to create another installation in the launcher. This method allows players to create a separate instance of the game that can be played without an update, making it excellent for fans of older versions.

At any rate, the 23w18a snapshot signifies another step toward the long-awaited 1.20 update. Some indications point to Trails & Tales arriving sometime in June. However, this is speculation based on the recent hotfixes and the changes made to the betas now that the majority of the 1.20 content has been unveiled.

Only time will tell if these indications are correct, but fans are certainly waiting patiently for the full release.

