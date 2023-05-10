How to download Minecraft 1.20 Pre-Release 1 

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is essentially finished in just about every regard. Now, Mojang has debuted the update's first pre-release for Java Edition. These pre-releases are typically used to implement small changes and fix a slew of bugs. This is no different for 1.20 Pre-Release 1, but players still may want to download and install it to observe the changes.

1.20 Pre-Release 1 makes a few small changes to Minecraft, including allowing players to dye any colored wool, bed, or carpet blocks they'd like; there is no need to use blank white blocks any longer. Two new damage types were added, and a ton of bug fixes were also implemented.

If Minecraft fans want to download and install this pre-release for Java Edition, the process is quite easy and straightforward.

Steps to download and install Minecraft 1.20 Pre-Release 1 for Java Edition via official game launcher

The Minecraft Launcher has a very simple means to access Java Edition snapshots (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the release of the Minecraft Launcher, players can quickly and easily access new Java Edition snapshots and pre-releases in just a few clicks.

After downloading and installing the launcher via the game's official site or the Microsoft Store, players can access the latest versions of Java and Bedrock Editions and update them accordingly. There is no need to download or fuss with various files, like in the old days of the game.

Here's how to download and install 1.20 Pre-Release 1:

If you haven't already, download and install the official game launcher from Minecraft.net or via the Microsoft Store. Once the launcher is installed, open it. On the left side of the launcher window, select Java Edition from the game list. Underneath the splash art for Java Edition, you'll notice the green install/play button with another button to its left that reads "Latest Release" by default. Click on it to open a dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, click on the option that reads "Latest Snapshot". Click the green install/play button. The launcher will download all the necessary assets, and the Java Edition of the game should open after the installation is complete.

That's all there is to it. Keep in mind that in addition to being able to access the 1.20 Pre-Releases, players will be able to update to the latest Java Edition snapshots and play them as soon as they're released.

Plus, players can also access the Bedrock Preview Program in almost the exact same way they access Java snapshots, so the latest versions of either major edition are always available. The methods to access Bedrock previews are slightly different within the launcher, but the process is just as easy.

The latest 1.20 Pre-Release seems to signify that it's only a matter of time until the Trails & Tales update is finally released. Hopefully, the community won't have to wait much longer for the long-awaited update to make its appearance. However, Mojang may have a few more pre-releases in store to ensure that update 1.20 is ready to go.

Poll : 0 votes