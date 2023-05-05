How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.23

Mojang has recently released the new Minecraft Bedrock beta preview 1.20.0.23 that players can download and check out. These beta preview versions usually have many bug fixes, a few changes, and new feature additions. That said, this particular beta preview version mainly fixes bugs. The Swedish game company is gradually gearing up to release the new 1.20 update soon. Hence, they are quickly fixing any and all bugs related to the new features.

Anyone who owns the main Bedrock Edition will automatically own the beta preview edition and will be able to download all versions that Mojang releases.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.0.23

Since Bedrock Edition is available on several devices, Mojang has also released the beta preview version on several devices as well. The latest Minecraft Bedrock beta preview, 1.20.0.23, can be downloaded on Windows, iOS, Xbox, and Android devices.

How to download the latest beta preview version for Windows and Xbox

Minecraft Bedrock beta preview 1.20.0.23 can be installed through the Microsoft Store on Windows (Image via Sportskeeda)

On Windows and Xbox, players who already own the Bedrock Edition of the game or have a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC can install Bedrock beta preview 1.20.0.23 by visiting the Microsoft Store or Xbox Store page.

There, players can search for the beta preview edition of the game and install it. If they already have a version installed, an update button will appear beside the play button.

Xbox players can search for the Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.20.0.23 version on their store (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Game Pass subscribers, you can also find Minecraft Preview in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox application. On Xbox, players can search for the beta preview and click 'Install' on the resulting product page in the Xbox Store. Players can also find it in the Xbox Game Pass library and app.

How to install the beta preview version on Android and iOS

Minecraft Bedrock beta preview 1.20.0.23 can be accessed through the Google Play Store and TestFlight on Android and iOS (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players on Android and iOS will need to enroll in the beta test program to access the beta preview versions. If they own Bedrock Edition on their devices, Android players can visit the Google Play page of the main game, while iOS players can search for the beta preview on the TestFlight website. These pages will allow you to opt into the beta program and let you download the latest 1.20.0.23 version.

Users must remember that these beta programs have limited slots. Hence, there is a high chance that they might not get into the program and be able to download 1.20.0.23.

Poll : 0 votes