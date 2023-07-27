Minecraft Story Mode is one of the few games from Mojang Studios. Over the last 14 years, the company has released the original, Legends, Dungeons, Earth, and Story Mode titles. Story Mode gained plenty of popularity for its unique take on the sandbox genre and the interesting play style it featured. However, it came out almost eight years ago.

Can Minecraft Story Mode still be played today? Is it still available? Here's what you need to know regarding the game and its current status.

Can you play Minecraft Story Mode now?

Unfortunately, Minecraft Story Mode is largely unavailable now. Telltale, the studio that did Story Mode and other story-based, choice-impacted games, shut down in 2018. Shortly thereafter, the game was rendered dead.

The Mojang staff offered a statement in 2019 about the shutdown of the studio:

"Today, we have some important information to share for all players of Minecraft: Story Mode - A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2, on behalf of its publisher. As you might have heard, its publisher is no longer in business, which unfortunately means that Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be supported. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June."

That means unless players purchased it while it was active and downloaded it offline, it can't be accessed. The game is not active and is simply not there. However, while it can't be played that way, that's not the only avenue of accessing it.

Physical copies do not have this issue. Though digital games are more convenient, physical copies are never taken down or deleted. As long as you have the console and the disc, you can play.

Minecraft Story Mode (Image via Telltale Games on YouTube)

If you happen to have or are able to find a physical copy of this Minecraft game, you can play it. The game was available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

If you still have those devices and the physical copy (if it had one), you can dive into it. Otherwise, you'll have to start searching. Copies can be found at retailers such as GameStop (if you're lucky) and other second-hand stores.

It would be a rare find, but they are out there and, thus, not impossible to claim. If all of that fails, there is one more way to play: emulators. These are not produced or endorsed by the game's developers, so they're frowned upon.

Nevertheless, you can find ways to download Minecraft Story Mode to a computer and play it by searching for a ROM or an emulator. These still carry the game and will allow you to play it.