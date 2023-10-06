Minecraft player compiles all the information about new mob vote candidates

Since Mojang has revealed all three new mob vote candidates for Minecraft Live 2023, millions of players are talking about them and starting to make one their favorite. This year's mob vote entities are crabs, armadillos, and penguins, all of whom were announced in the first week of October. Now, it's time for the playerbase to choose which among the three gets added to the upcoming update.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/bunnybiene' created a brilliant post about all three mobs, where they will spawn in a Minecraft world, and what features they would offer to the players.

Crabs will spawn in mangrove swamps, and their claws can be used to place blocks much farther than players alone can. Armadillos will spawn in warm regions such as the savanna biome, and their shells can be used to craft wolf armor. Finally, penguins will be found near stony shore biomes and will help players increase their boat speed, similar to dolphin's grace.

It was a great, informative post that clearly stated all the facts about these three new mobs.

Redditors discuss the three new Minecraft mob vote candidates

Since Minecraft Live 2023 and mob vote are trending in the community right now, this post received much attention in just a few hours. Within a day, it received more than nine hundred upvotes and over a thousand comments. Redditors flooded the post and shared their own thoughts and opinions about the mob vote, each mob, and the game's update cycles in general.

One of the main gripes of many Redditors was that the biomes in which these three new mobs were being added needed a defining mob that would be most common, have loads of features, and be useful to players. One of the Redditors mentioned this and received several upvotes in agreement. This also ties in with players wanting all three of them to be added to the game.

Another Redditor particularly cautioned players against voting for a mob based on what new features Mojang could add to them in the future. They were urged to stick to what the developers have mentioned up until now and make the choice based on that information alone.

Of course, there were many who also discussed how Mojang should add crabs, armadillos, and penguins to the upcoming update without axing two of them. A few Minecraft players even went on to say that the developers were becoming lazy about adding more content to each update.

Overall, there were views from hundreds of Minecraft players being thrown around, so much so that not everything can be covered in a single article. People continue to flock to the post and talk to each other about the mob vote in 2023.