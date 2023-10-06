Which mob should you vote for in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

Mojang has now revealed all three mob vote candidates for Minecraft Live 2023. This is a great way for the playerbase to be a part of the update by deciding which mob gets added to it.

This year's new mobs are crab, armadillo, and penguin. Mojang announced all three of them in the first week of October and has now given millions of people the choice of choosing one of them for the 1.21 update.

Here is everything players need to know about all three mobs to make an informed and easier decision.

Note: This article does not tell players which mob to choose; it simply discusses their pros and cons based on subjective views from the community. Choosing a favorite mob is, of course, one's personal choice.

Everything to know about three new Minecraft mob vote candidates for 2023

Crab

Crab was the first mob that was introduced by Mojang as a mob vote candidate for Minecraft Live 2023. In the introduction video, Vu's (Mojang's presenter) tiny character spoke about the mob that will spawn in mangrove swamps and will most likely be hidden around vines on the trees.

By the looks of it, it is speculated that it will be passive in nature, and its claws can be obtained by players without killing it. These claws can then be used as a tool to place blocks much farther than usual. Claws are the only main feature they offer, apart from being cute pets. That said, Mojang has not spoken about them being tamable either.

This mob can be particularly great for those who love to build in Minecraft and want to place blocks much farther than the game allows one to do. The downside is that it cannot be used in any other way.

Armadillo

Armadillo was the second mob introduced by Mojang for the Minecraft 2023 mob vote. Jens' (Mojang's senior developer) tiny character discovered the mob in an animated video and explained all about it. This cute and shy mob will be found in the savanna biome and will essentially look like a brown block when found. If players approach it, it will come out of its shell and roll away from them.

Mojang has not detailed how, but players will be able to obtain an armadillo's shell every once in a while. This shell can then be used to craft armor for wolves. As soon as this was announced, millions of players in the community were extremely excited since wolf armor was something they had been craving for quite some time. The armor will allow them to protect their favorite pets from any kind of danger.

Apart from that, armadillos can also be kept as pets, even though Mojang has not yet revealed whether they can be tamed or not.

Penguin

Penguins were the third and last mob to be announced for the Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote. In the animated video, Agnes' (Game director at Mojang) tiny character introduced the mob, who is a brilliant swimmer but can be clumsy on land. They can be found near stony shore biomes, and their main trait is that they allow boats to move much faster than usual in water.

Unfortunately, that is all that was mentioned about them in the video. There was no information about taming them or any other feature that they offered. There was a baby that was spotted in the video, indicating there could be a method of taming them.