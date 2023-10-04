Crab in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: All you need to know

Minecraft Live 2023 is only a few days away, and Mojang has revealed the first contestant in this year's Mob Vote. In a video on the game's main website and YouTube channel, the developer revealed that crabs are the first of three entries that fans can vote for before the live event takes place. So, what is there to know about the crab mob so far?

In all fairness, not much was divulged about crabs in their debut trailer. Only a few bits and pieces of information were revealed, but the picture surrounding this potential new mob may expand in the lead-up to Minecraft Live 2023.

For the time being, it's not a bad idea to examine what is currently known about the crab mob as it pertains to Minecraft.

What to know about crabs ahead of Minecraft 2023's Mob Vote

Crabs appear to be indifferent toward players in their reveal trailer (Image via Mojang)

All the information surrounding the crab is currently contained within its debut trailer, but this may change as the Minecraft Live 2023 event draws closer and more details become available. Nonetheless, the brief clip headed by three of Mojang's senior staff has given fans a few snippets of information worth keeping in mind.

For starters, the crab appears to be a native of mangrove swamp biomes. It can enjoy the waters of the locale while also scaling nearby mangrove trees from time to time.

Sophie Austin of Mojang Studios stated in a blog post alongside the reveal trailer that the crab would be important to the mangrove swamp's ecosystem.

Jens Bergensten views a crab and Vu Bui through a telescope in a recent trailer (Image via Mojang)

The crabs' reaction to Mojang's Vu Bui in the trailer also implies that they are likely neutral/passive mobs. They didn't show any aggressive behavior and were quite friendly. This implication seems likely, as it is quite unusual for crabs to be considered hostile animal mobs, even in the world of Minecraft.

Regardless, Jens Bergensten also stated in the trailer that the large claws that the crabs possess can help players place blocks from farther away. It's unclear as to what this means exactly, but it's possible that killing a crab may drop its claw, which can then be used as a tool or an item by players while they're building.

Aside from their residence, temperament, and capable claws, not much else is known about crabs in Minecraft right now. More details may arrive as October progresses, and plenty more information will be available if these semi-aquatic critters win the 2023 Mob Vote contest.

For the time being, fans will have to keep their eyes and ears peeled on Mojang's social media channels for any new updates. They will have to cast their vote from October 13 to October 15 to see if the crab makes its way to the 1.21 update.