How to get every new item in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft's 1.20 update arrives on June 7, 2023. In addition to several new blocks, mobs, and locations to explore, Trails & Tales is introducing items for players to utilize in different ways. In total, there are 44 new items arriving in 1.20, some of which are grouped into larger categories.

Keeping with the theme of Minecraft 1.20's focus on exploration and self-expression, many of the new items are used for customization and investigation. However, others are used to grow new plant life, craft decorations, and enjoy the new music added in the update.

Since Minecraft players will soon be searching for these new items, it seems like a good opportunity to review how to acquire each of them. Keep in mind that the objects below are items classified as such by the game, so blocks and other additions in 1.20 won't be included.

What to do to acquire each new item in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales

Brushes

Without a brush in Minecraft 1.20, players won't get far in their archeological pursuits. This item can be used to brush suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks in the environment to unearth loot. However, players will need to craft it before they can use it.

Fortunately, brushes are easy to craft and only require a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick.

Here's how to craft a brush in Minecraft 1.20:

With a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick in your inventory, open the interface of any crafting table. Place the materials in a vertical line with the feather on top, the copper ingot in the middle, and the stick at the bottom. A brush should appear in the output slot of the crafting table. Simply remove it from the output slot and place it in your inventory and enjoy your archeological gameplay.

Relic Music Disc

Five new music tracks were introduced in Minecraft 1.20, with one of them being provided in music disc form. The song "Relic" by Aaron Cherof can be enjoyed when its vinyl disc is popped into a jukebox block.

To do so, players will need to acquire the item first, which can currently only be found via archeology without commands or Creative Mode.

Here's how to get the relic music disc in Minecraft 1.20:

Head into a jungle or taiga biome and search for a trail ruins structure. These new generated structures are often buried underground, so you'll need to keep an eye on terracotta blocks sticking out of the ground, as trail ruins are largely comprised of these blocks in addition to others. Be sure to bring along a brush, you'll need one for your search. If you don't mind using commands, you can also enter "/locate structure trail_ruins" to receive the coordinates of the nearest set of ruins. Once you find a trail ruins structure, take out your brush and begin searching for suspicious gravel blocks. These blocks look much like ordinary gravel but with more pits and cracks on their texture facings. Right-click or press the "use item" button on your controller and hold them to brush the suspicious gravel block. There is a one in 12 chance of the Relic music disc dropping from the block.

Pitcher Pods and Torchflower Seeds

Two new ancient plants have been introduced in Minecraft 1.20, and they are only obtainable without commands/Creative Mode via the new sniffer mob. As its name implies, the sniffer has the ability to sniff around in the environment and find seeds or pods for these two new plants before digging them up for the player.

Fans will have to hatch a sniffer and set it loose in certain locations where it can dig up pitcher pods and torchflower seeds.

Here's how to get torchflower seeds and pitcher pods in Minecraft 1.20:

With a brush in hand, head out into a warm ocean biome to search for ocean ruins. Only ruins found in warm-temperature ocean biomes will do the job. Begin brushing suspicious sand blocks found within the ruins. If you're lucky, you'll receive a sniffer egg for your trouble. Return to land and place the sniffer egg. It will take 20 real-world minutes for the egg to hatch or 10 minutes when placed on a moss block. Once hatched, you'll have a new baby snifflet. Allow the baby to mature into adulthood, which should take two in-game days. When the sniffer has matured, ensure that it is near dirt, grass, podzol, moss, mud, or muddy mangrove blocks. Eventually, the sniffer will begin to roam the area and sniff for goodies. After some time, the sniffer will find what it's looking for and dig up the pitcher pods/torchflower seeds.

Pottery Sherds

Formerly known as pottery shards in previous Minecraft 1.20 previews, pottery sherds are one of the primary items obtained through archeology. The sherds have different patterns based on where they were unearthed and can be combined in a crafting table to make decorated pot blocks that show off the different patterns on their facings.

To acquire pottery sherds, Minecraft players will need to brush suspicious sand/gravel blocks. However, they'll receive different sherds based on where the blocks are generated in the world.

Here's where to find and brush for pottery sherds in Minecraft 1.20:

Warm Ocean Ruins - Angler, Shelter, and Snort pottery sherds.

- Angler, Shelter, and Snort pottery sherds. Desert Temples - Archer, Miner, Prize, and Skull pottery sherds.

- Archer, Miner, Prize, and Skull pottery sherds. Desert Wells - Arms Up and Brewer pottery sherds.

- Arms Up and Brewer pottery sherds. Cold Ocean Ruins - Blade, Explorer, Mourner, and Plenty pottery sherds.

- Blade, Explorer, Mourner, and Plenty pottery sherds. Trail Ruins - Burn, Danger, Friend, Heart, Heartbreak, Howl, and Sheaf pottery sherds.

Smithing Templates

Minecraft 1.20 has gone through plenty of strides when it comes to customizing and upgrading armor. This is primarily facilitated through the use of the new items known as smithing templates, which can be combined with armor in the smithing table to create trimmed armor or upgrade diamond gear to netherite quality.

Before Minecraft players can use these new items, they'll need to loot them. Most can be found in loot chests within generated structures, but some can also be acquired as loot drops by killing certain mobs.

Here's where to loot each new smithing template in Minecraft 1.20:

Bastion Remnants - Netherite Upgrade and Snout armor trim templates.

- Netherite Upgrade and Snout armor trim templates. Shipwrecks - Coast armor trim templates.

- Coast armor trim templates. Strongholds - Eye armor trim templates.

- Eye armor trim templates. Nether Fortresses - Rib armor trim templates.

- Rib armor trim templates. Ancient Cities - Silence and Ward armor trim templates.

- Silence and Ward armor trim templates. Pillager Outposts - Sentry armor trim templates.

- Sentry armor trim templates. End Cities - Spire armor trim templates.

- Spire armor trim templates. Woodland Mansions - Vex armor trim templates.

- Vex armor trim templates. Jungle Temples - Wild armor trim templates.

- Wild armor trim templates. Desert Temples - Dune armor trim templates.

- Dune armor trim templates. Killing Elder Guardians - Tide armor trim templates.

- Tide armor trim templates. Brushing Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins - Host, Raiser, Shaper, and Wayfinder armor trim templates.

Sniffer and Camel Spawn Eggs

In addition to acquiring camels and sniffers through conventional means in Minecraft 1.20, it's also possible to spawn the creatures with the use of spawn eggs. These items are found within Creative Mode's inventory screen, though they can also be created with in-game commands if cheats are enabled.

Since there are dozens of spawn eggs as of Minecraft 1.20, it may be tricky to find and add these specific eggs to a player's inventory. Fortunately, there are easy ways to do so with both Creative Mode and commands.

Here's how to get sniffer/camel spawn eggs in Minecraft 1.20:

With Creative Mode active, open your inventory. Select the tab in the creative inventory marked with a compass. In the search field at the top of the tab, enter "sniffer spawn egg" or "camel spawn egg." The appropriate spawn egg should appear for you to place in your inventory. As an alternative, you can also enable cheats and enter the commands "/give @s sniffer_spawn_egg" or "/give @s camel_spawn_egg."

Keep in mind that with the spawn egg commands, it's also possible to enter the number of spawn eggs you'd like to provide at the end of the command syntax. For example, "/give @s sniffer_spawn_egg 64" would give Minecraft players a full stack of 64 sniffer spawn eggs.

