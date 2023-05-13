Best enchantments for brush in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

The next major update for Minecraft, Trails & Tales, is expected to be released in June 2023. It packs a bunch of new additions, most of which are aimed at improving the cosmetic side of things by adding new decorative plants and various armor designs.

The archaeology feature is one of the additions in this update that players have been anticipating for years. This feature involves using a new brush tool on specific blocks to reveal the items hidden inside. These blocks are called suspicious blocks, and two of them will be present in this update: suspicious sand and gravel blocks.

Enhancing brushes using enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

It has been some time since a new tool has been introduced to Minecraft. In terms of necessity, a brush can be likened to shears or a warped fungus on a stick. It's not essential for survival, but it is nice to have.

Initially, the brush was announced as a tool for archaeology with the Caves & Cliffs update. However, since that update packed too many features, the developers had to hold back a few, with archaeology being one of them.

How to obtain a brush

Brush crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Now that the brush is finally being added to the game, let's learn how to obtain it. You can easily craft a brush using the following items:

1x Feather: It can be obtained by killing chickens and parrots. You may also find it in the loot chests of shipwrecks and a few village houses.

1x Copper ingot: Smelting raw copper in furnaces yields copper ingots. You can easily obtain raw copper by mining for copper ores in the Overworld at most Y levels.

1x Stick: Sticks are the easiest brush crafting ingredients as they can be crafted by placing two wood planks in the crafting grid in a vertical line.

With the crafting ingredients obtained, the next step is to place them on the crafting table, as shown in the image above.

Best enchantments for the brush

Applying Unbreaking III (Image via Mojang)

Enchantments in Minecraft are assets that can be applied to tools using an enchanting table or an anvil and an enchanted book. Like most other tools, the brush can be equipped with enchantments that improve various aspects of it.

It is worth noting that enchanting a brush on an enchanting table is impossible. You must obtain enchanted books with compatible enchantments and place them on an anvil.

In Minecraft, only a limited selection of enchantments can be applied to a brush. Among these options, Unbreaking and Mending are the most valuable choices.

The Unbreaking enchantment makes the tool last longer and require fewer repairs by increasing its durability. With Mending, you won't have to repair your tools by yourself. Instead, tools with Mending automatically get repaired when you collect experience points.

Unbreaking has three levels, which can be obtained directly from the enchanting table. Although the brush cannot be directly enchanted on the table, you can use a book to collect the enchantment and then apply it to the brush.

Mending, however, being a treasure enchantment, cannot be applied to tools directly using the enchanting table. Trading with librarians is the most efficient source of the Mending enchantment in Minecraft.

