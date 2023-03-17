List of passive mobs in Minecraft (2023)

Within the world of Minecraft lies an expansive landscape filled with a multitude of unique and diverse creatures that inhabit various regions. Among these inhabitants are passive mobs, which offer valuable resources and companionship to players as they embark on adventures throughout the game.

From the docile cows that provide milk and meat to the friendly horses that offer transportation across the terrain, these creatures play a crucial role in the survival of players as they explore the vastness of Minecraft.

Overall, the diverse range of passive mobs adds a layer of depth and immersion to the game, while also providing players with invaluable assets that can enhance their overall gameplay experience

Complete list of passive mobs in Minecraft for 2023

Passive mobs in Minecraft are a group of animals that are peaceful and docile. These mobs can be found in various biomes like grasslands, forests, and oceans. They serve mostly as a source of food, and players can hunt them for their meat, wool, leather, and other resources.

Some examples of passive mobs include cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, rabbits, and llamas. These animals can be bred using specific items like wheat, carrots, and seeds, allowing players to create a sustainable source of resources. They also often spawn in groups, making it easier for players to collect multiple resources at once.

Here are all of the passive mobs in Minecraft in 2023.

Allay

The allay is a wandering creature that can be given items by players. It follows the player who gave it an item and seeks out dropped versions of the same item to deliver to the player.

It cannot be harmed by its owners and drops items when killed. Using a lead or name tag performs the item's normal function instead of giving it to the allay.

Axolotl

One of the newest additions to Minecraft's passive mob lineup is the Axolotl. These cute, water-dwelling creatures can be found in underwater caves or rivers and come in a variety of colors. They are useful for clearing water of hostile mobs, and they can also be bred.

Bat

Bats are small, flying creatures that can be found in caves and sometimes above ground. They are useful for detecting the presence of caves and can also provide an ambiance of spookiness.

Cat

Cats are feline creatures that can be found in villages, and they can be tamed with fish. They are useful for keeping creepers at bay and can also provide a comforting presence for players.

Chicken

Chickens are common farm animals that can be found wandering in fields or inside villages. They can be bred for meat and eggs, making them a valuable resource for players.

Cod

Cod are fish that can be caught in bodies of water using a fishing rod. They can be cooked and eaten for sustenance.

Cow

Cows are another common farm animal that can be found in fields or inside villages. They can be bred for milk, meat, and leather, making them a versatile resource for players.

Donkey

Donkeys and mules are similar creatures that can be ridden and used to carry items. They can also be bred to create more of their kind.

Fox

Foxes are sly and elusive creatures that can be found in forests or taigas. They can be tamed with berries and will sometimes bring players items as gifts.

Glow Squid

The Glow Squid is a new addition to Minecraft and can be found in deep waters. They emit a soft glow that provides illumination in dark areas.

Horse

Horses are majestic creatures that can be ridden and used to travel long distances quickly. They can also be bred to create more of their kind.

Mooshroom

Mooshrooms are curious creatures that can be found in mushroom biomes. They have the ability to provide milk and mushrooms for players.

Ocelot

Ocelots are wild cats that can be tamed with fish. They are useful for keeping creepers at bay and can also provide a comforting presence for players.

Parrot

Parrots are colorful birds that can be found in jungles. They can be tamed with seeds and will mimic the sounds of other creatures in the game.

Pig

Pigs are another common farm animal that can be found wandering in fields or inside villages. They can be bred for meat and can also be ridden using a saddle.

Piglin

Piglins are a new addition to Minecraft, and their baby versions are passive mobs that can be found in the Nether. They have a fondness for gold and will trade with players.

Polar Bear Cub

Polar Bear cubs are cute, white bears that can be found in snowy biomes. Although they look harmless, they will attack players if provoked.

Pufferfish

Pufferfish are fish that can be caught using a fishing rod. They are not edible but can be used to create potions.

Rabbit

Rabbits are small, hoppy creatures that can be found in fields or inside villages. They can be bred for meat and have the ability to jump higher than other passive mobs.

Salmon

Salmon are fish that can be caught using a fishing rod. They can be cooked and eaten for sustenance.

Sheep

Sheep are farm animals that can be found in fields or inside villages. They can be sheared for wool, which can be used to create various items.

Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horses are undead creatures that can be ridden and used to travel long distances quickly. They can be found in certain biomes at night.

Sniffer

Sniffers are passive mobs that roam around in Minecraft, dodging hazards while tracking seeds by pressing their noses to the ground. They require a minimum 6x6 space to locate torchflower seeds and an eight-minute cooldown before digging.

Snow Golem

Snow Golems are constructed creatures that can be made by placing two blocks of snow and a pumpkin. They will attack hostile mobs with snowballs.

Squid

Squid are aquatic creatures that can be found in bodies of water in Minecraft. They can be used to create ink sacs, which are useful for crafting.

Strider

Striders are new creatures that can be found in the Nether. They can be ridden across lava and bred using warped fungus.

Tropical Fish

Tropical Fish are colorful fish that can be caught using a fishing rod. They can be used to create tropical fish buckets - the Axolotl's favorite food.

Turtle

Turtles are slow-moving creatures that can be found on beaches or near bodies of water. They can be bred by being fed seagrass and can also provide players with turtle shells.

Villager

Villagers in Minecraft are humanoid creatures that can be found in villages. They can be traded with for various resources and can also provide valuable information about the game's mechanics.

Wandering Trader

The Wandering Trader is a nomadic trader that can be found wandering around the game's terrain. They offer a variety of items for trade and can also be useful for obtaining rare resources.

Poll : 0 votes