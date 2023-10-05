Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 third candidate revealed: Penguin

Mojang revealed the first two candidates for Minecraft Mob Vote 2023, the Crab and the Armadillo, over the last two days. The time has finally come for the third candidate. In today's teaser trailer, Tiny Agnes introduced us to Penguin, the third and final candidate for this year's Mob Vote. After it was revealed that all three candidates for Mob Vote 2023 are going to be "cute animals," many players wished for at least one of them to be an aerial bird creature.

While the third mob candidate did turn out to be a bird, it's just not a flying one. Instead, players get to vote for Penguin, an amphibious mob that can roam on both land and water. Let's learn more about the Penguin in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023.

Penguin revealed as the third candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote

Even after the Aquatic Update, Minecraft's oceans and beaches still feel pretty lonely. Players who feel the same will be glad to see the Penguin as a potential mob for the next update.

Penguin is introduced as an amphibious mob who can be found on stony shores, beaches, and in oceans. These creatures can survive both on land and in water. They are swift swimmers and will only waddle around on land like real-life penguins, which sounds pretty cute and funny.

Just like the Crab and the Armadillo, the Penguin needs to have a special use to be a competent candidate. Luckily, it will address one of the oldest complaints from the Minecraft community.

The Penguins will have the ability to boost the speed of boats. This feature will probably work similarly to the Dolphin's Grace effect, which boosts a player's swimming speed when they are near a Dolphin.

Many players find the boats slow, which is concerning as it is the easiest way to travel across oceans. With the recent updates, the developers have been promoting exploration in Minecraft by adding new explorer maps to help players discover new biomes. This will definitely force more people to rely on boats, as some biomes can generate very far and might require traveling across oceans.

Players who want to improve the experience of boat traveling are better off voting for the Penguin in Mob Vote 2023. The Crab and the Armadillo will put up a real challenge, as both of them add useful features.

Builders are in support of the Crab, whereas pet lovers are rooting for the Armadillo, as it will add wolf armor. The Mob Vote 2023 is going to be exciting, and everybody is curious to see who will emerge as the winner.