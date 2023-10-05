Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: All candidate details revealed

Minecraft Live 2023, taking place on October 15, is continuing the tradition of holding a yearly Mob Vote. This year's winner will presumptively be included in the upcoming 1.21 update, and there are three candidates to choose from. Players can vote for their favorite from October 13-15 via the game's official site, its launcher, or a special Bedrock Edition server that can be joined.

Mojang has been revealing the candidates for this year's Mob Vote via trailers shared across their social media channels. Each mob has its own unique behavior, home biome, and utility when it comes to resources, but which one will win the contest and become Minecraft's newest mob?

This article will help you decide which mob to vote for ahead of Minecraft Live 2023.

Note: The third mob is yet to be revealed.

Everything we know about Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote candidates

The Crab

Mojang's Vu Bui meets a few crabs in their Mob Vote reveal trailer (Image via Mojang)

According to their debut trailer, crabs are natives of mangrove swamp biomes and appear to be either passive or completely peaceful mobs. They seem to exhibit the ability to walk up blocks vertically on their sides and can inhabit both the water and the land, much like they do in the real world.

Additionally, there is some method to collect the claws of crabs. This useful resource gives Minecraft players the ability to place blocks from further away than usual. It hasn't been determined yet how crabs will drop their claws, but one might assume that it operates similarly to growing baby turtles into adults, where their scute will drop.

Whatever the case might be, if crabs end up winning the Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote, more details are sure to be forthcoming. This mob certainly seems to be off to a great start, as many fans have already declared that they'll be picking the crab when voting begins.

The Armadillo

Jens Bergensten encounters the armadillo in its Minecraft Mob Vote trailer (Image via Mojang)

Revealed on October 4, the armadillo's Mob Vote trailer depicted senior Mojang member Jens Bergensten encountering it within a savanna biome, its native habitat. When these mobs are encountered, they have a propensity to curl into a ball to protect themselves, much like they would in the real world.

It was also revealed in their Minecraft Mob Vote trailer that armadillos are capable of dropping scute. This item can be collected via some means (perhaps in a similar way to turtles) and used in a crafting recipe to create armor for tamed wolf mobs. The trailer sadly didn't display what the wolf armor would look like, but it should be helpful to protect a player's best friend.

Aside from spawning in the savanna biome, hiding by curling into a ball, and providing scute, not much is known about the armadillo at this time. However, if this grassland-roaming mob manages to win 2023's Mob Vote, Mojang will likely have plenty more information on the critter before the 1.21 makes its debut.