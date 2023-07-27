Minecraft is one of the most popular survival crafting games of all time, but it's by no means the only great example of the genre. There are tons of titles that take a different approach to survival and building/crafting gameplay while still being incredibly entertaining. Thanks to Mojang's landmark title, the survival crafting genre has exploded in popularity.

If Minecraft fans are looking for an alternative to the game, there are plenty of options to choose from. Each title has its own unique features, but they all share a similar gameplay loop in common.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Survival crafting games worth checking out for Minecraft fans

1) Terraria

Long considered one of Minecraft's biggest competitors, Terraria doesn't have to be shunned in a battle between two games. Fans can certainly enjoy both titles, and Terraria justifies its appreciation. It blends open and massive in-game worlds with plenty of crafting, building, and RPG elements to keep players engaged.

Much like Minecraft, Terraria is also heavily mod-friendly, so fans can fine-tune their experience to their liking in many different ways.

2) Starbound

Jokingly referred to as "Space Terraria" by many fans, Starbound does have plenty of similarities with both Terraria and Minecraft. Players can jet from one star system to another, exploring new planets and collecting resources while building any structure they can imagine. Many extraterrestrial species also exist across the cosmos to befriend or battle.

In addition to the in-depth gameplay mechanics reminiscent of Minecraft, Starbound has a fairly entertaining story that sees players facing a struggle to protect the galaxy from impending ruin.

3) 7 Days to Die

Although 7 Days to Die has long been a work in progress and remains in its Alpha phase, the game provides enough fun, garnering massive popularity and a solidified player base. The survival title leans heavily into survival, building, and crafting to overcome the ravenous undead who grow stronger and more dangerous over time.

In addition to evading various zombie types, players in 7 Days to Die will have to keep an eye on their needs, including food, hydration, and temperature, to ensure they don't die off prematurely. It's a little tougher than standard Minecraft survival, but there's a lot to love about this game.

4) V Rising

Part survival crafter, part action RPG, V Rising takes place in a gothic setting where fans awaken as a vampire in a weakened state. To survive and thrive, players will have to collect resources to craft weapons and armor, build a castle, and defeat bosses in the game world to gain new vampiric powers.

The building and crafting should be more than enough to placate most Minecraft fans. The battles and character builds should be a huge plus for fans of action RPGs like Diablo, Torchlight, or Path of Exile.

5) Green Hell

Minecraft players who love challenging gameplay may just have their hands full with Green Hell, a survival title that drops players in the Amazon Rainforest without many tools to aid them. Fans will face the dangers of deadly wildlife and diseases. They may just stoke the ire of the local indigenous tribes as well.

Green Hell, in many ways, takes difficulty to a new level. Players will learn to progress through the game by making mistakes and dying, and there are plenty of opportunities to do so. Something seemingly as insignificant as a bug or snake bite can result in a player toppling over the course of a few hours.

Additionally, the dangers of the jungle require players not only to stay fed and hydrated but also to keep an eye on their macronutrients.

As a plus, Green Hell provides a full single-player campaign and sandbox mode, as well as multiplayer gameplay, while also updating frequently with new content and features.

6) Project Zomboid

Available in Early Access, Project Zomboid is a survival crafting game with a ton of polish and depth that should please plenty of Minecraft fans. In this title, players are dropped into a fictional county in Kentucky in the 1990s, and their death has already been determined. All that's left is for fans to survive as long as they can before they join the droves of undead.

To keep their story of survival going, players can loot their surroundings, craft new gear and even repair vehicles. It's also possible to build a zombie-proof base complete with farms to keep players fed and hydrated for the long haul, putting off that inevitable death date by days, months, or even years.

7) Medieval Dynasty

Life for average people wasn't easy during the Middle Ages, and Medieval Dynasty reinforces this fact for Minecraft players. This survival crafting game sees players beginning a new life hundreds of years in the past, where every day brings new challenges, from wildlife to resource and food shortages to the harsh realities of the approaching winter.

The good news for prospective Medieval Dynasty players coming from Minecraft is that they're not alone. In this title, it's possible to hire workers, start a settlement, and even start a family. The latter is particularly beneficial, as producing an heir can help players continue the game after their main character dies.

8) Grounded

Created by the reputed studio Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded blends the survival crafting elements of Minecraft with the beauty (and danger) of your own backyard.

Players in Grounded have been shrunk down to an incredibly small size and are forced to survive in their backyard, creating shelter and battling off the wild insects and other animals.

Players are never truly safe, raising the stakes and the pressure. If they interact a little too much with the ant-sized wildlife of the backyard, it won't be long before the creatures pay them a visit in kind.

9) No Man's Sky

After one of the rockiest game launches in recent memory back in 2016, No Man's Sky has transformed into one of the most entertaining open-world titles a Minecraft fan can find in 2023.

Players take on the role of a space explorer who can engage in a well-developed story or simply explore the infinite cosmos and the many planets that inhabit it. Each planet provides its own resources to collect, leading players to build countless devices and even entire bases and colonies to call home.

No Man's Sky also features the ability to farm, domesticate wildlife, battle space pirates, and even start a fleet to aid players in their adventures through the galaxy, all the while ensuring they have the resources to survive the many dangers of space.

10) Satisfactory

Satisfactory may be the perfect game for Minecraft fans who love nothing more than building bases and redstone machines. Players are dropped on an alien planet and are tasked with bending nature to their will by harvesting natural resources and creating entire multi-story factories to process them.

Automation is the name of the game in Satisfactory, as players will work to continue making their machines and factories infinitely more productive and efficient. For Minecraft fans who love mods like Create, Satisfactory should surpass any and all expectations.