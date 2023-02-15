5 best texture packs for Minecraft beginners in 2023

Every year, there are thousands of people who play Minecraft for the first time. Even a decade after its release, the game continues to get new players who will explore the vast world and unique mobs for the first time. However, the game does have a learning curve since it does not tell new players anything about how to progress.

Once beginners somewhat get comfortable, they will also discover the vast variety of mods, texture packs, resource packs, shaders, and more. This will open a whole new door for them simply because they can completely customize the game. Out of many texture packs, there are some that can be quite helpful to new players, while others simply enhance Minecraft's look and feel.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are thousands of other texture packs worth checking out.

Top 5 Minecraft texture packs for beginners

1) Xray Ultimate

Xray texture pack allow players to see all the hidden ores in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Xray Ultimate is arguably the most famous texture pack on the CurseForge website, with over 33 million downloads. When beginners explore the world and progress forward, they will need to mine different kinds of ores to obtain materials to craft items. However, some of these can be extremely rare.

If beginners need rare ores quickly and don't want to spend hours mining underground, they can use this texture pack, which essentially removes all other blocks except ores, allowing players to see where they are located.

2) Visible Ores

Ore blocks can go unnoticed occasionally, this Minecraft texture pack will prevent that from happening (Image via CurseForge)

When beginners enter a vast cave, or zone out while mining for hours, there is a strong chance that they might miss some important ore blocks. Hence, this texture pack is a brilliant way to highlight or illuminate ore blocks so that players immediately know where all of them are present. Additionally, they will not miss these blocks while strip mining for long.

3) Fresh Animations

Fresh Animations drastically change how mobs look in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Though new players will be quite intrigued by the varied kinds of mobs in the game, they might feel slightly robotic at times. Especially after a few hours, they will not feel life-like.

Hence, this brilliant texture pack can drastically increase mob animations and bring them to life. The pack adds mob eye movements, enhanced walking mechanics, and a generate movement mechanics. This might not directly help beginners in the game, but it will drastically improve mobs for them.

4) Default Dark Mode

Beignners who are fans of dark mode might greatly appreciate this Minecraft texture pack (Image via Mojang)

There might be several new players out there who are fans of turning every application and website into dark mode. However, most of the GUIs in the sandbox title are light grayish or white in color.

Hence, if they want a darker GUI, they can download the Default Dark Mode texture pack. It won't change any block or mob textures, but will simply darken every GUI.

5) Bare Bones

Bare Bones texture pack makes the game look like its official trailer (Image via CurseForge)

Bare Bones is a unique texture pack that simplifies the textures of blocks and mobs by reducing the color shade variation from pixels and increasing the overall vibrance of the game.

Though this might slightly change the vanilla experience, several beginners who came to the game after watching Mojang's trailer might get disappointed after seeing completely different graphics compared to what they usually show.

This particular texture pack combined with Fresh Animations can immediately change the look of the game.

