How to get dark mode in Minecraft 1.19 update

There is a way to activate dark mode for the entire UI system in Minecraft 1.19. When players open the game, most menu tab buttons have a gray hue. However, most of the in-game UI will be white or light gray. Even though the bright UI does not cover the entire screen, it can hurt players' eyes during intense gaming sessions.

Dark mode is a famous feature that is used by billions of people around the world in several digital devices and applications. It essentially makes the screen dark and the text white. Dark mode is great for the eyes as constant exposure to a bright screen can be harmful.

Even though there is no vanilla setting in the game to toggle dark mode, the highly active modding community has several resource packs for it.

Steps to get dark mode resource pack for Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Head to CurseForge website

Default dark mode is the best pack for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players want a resource pack, mod or modpack, CurseForge is the place to go. Most mod developers showcase their projects on the site for players to download.

Once players are on the website, they should follow the steps listed below:

Head to the Minecraft section

Select the Resource Packs page

Search for Dark Mode to get a list of all the resource packs available in the game

Default Dark Mode is one of the best resource packs and will work with the 1.19 and 1.19.1 game versions.

2) Download and launch the game

In-game resource pack settings (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players can head to the resource pack page and download the latest version. The download will be in the form of a zip file. It does not need to be extracted and will work in the game as is.

Once downloaded, players should launch the game. Afterwards, they need to head to the main settings and find a tab called Resource Packs. This is where all the packs are managed.

3) Move the resource pack inside the game folder

Resource pack folder where all the mods are placed for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players access the Resource Pack page, they should follow the steps listed below:

Click on the open pack folder to open a file explorer window

Drag and drop the zip file that was downloaded

Close the folder

After players re-enter the minimized game, they will notice that the resource pack has appeared on the left box. The left box contains deactivated packs, while the right box represents activated packs

Press the right arrow shown on the resource pack

Click on done to confirm the changes

The game will take a while to load the pack and make all the necessary changes. Players can play the game normally and experience the dark mode in every GUI box after the process is complete.

