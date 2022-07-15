Best Sodium settings for optimal FPS in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Sodium mod is one of the best graphic performance mods for the Minecraft 1.19 update. The age-old sandbox game has its issues when it comes to FPS and graphics performance. Due to a near-endless world map, computers running the game can have a hard time loading and unloading several chunks simultaneously. This is where Sodium mod comes into play.

There are several performance mods made for Java Edition that help players get consistent FPS while keeping the graphics settings fairly optimal. While the OptiFine mod is older and more established, Sodium has proven to squeeze more FPS out of the game. At first, the new video settings that the mod offers can seem confusing; however, players will instantly notice the change once they play the game.

A deeper look at Sodium mod settings for more FPS in Minecraft 1.19

General settings

Render distance in general settings highly impacts the FPS of the game (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players first open the game and head into video settings, they will witness a completely different UI, courtesy of the mod. There will be different tabs at the top with detailed settings under each of them. Players must first tweak and understand all the general settings that are already present in the game.

Render distance should be the first setting to tweak. This has the most impact on the FPS of the game since it determines how many chunks are loaded and visible when players are not moving. This should be somewhere around 7 to 15, depending on how powerful the PC the game is running on is.

Graphics settings should be set to Fast if players want maximum FPS (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players must also reduce simulation distance as this determines how many loaded chunks have active mobs and blocks. Next, they must uncheck the VSync option and set Max Framerate to Unlimited so that they get the most amount of FPS.

Quality settings

The next tab will be Quality, where players can set the overall graphics of the game to Fast if they want to get the highest FPS possible. Along with this, clouds, weather, leaf quality, and more can be reduced as well.

Sodium-specific settings

Performance settings

Technical settings that come with Sodium drastically improve FPS (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the previous two tabs are tweaked, players can go to the Performance tab, which offers in-depth technical settings for the game. Fortunately, the mod will automatically switch on all the settings in this tab to increase FPS. Players can read about all the settings by hovering their mouse over them and can also change them if they notice any dips in performance.

Advanced settings

The Advanced tab settings will also have everything tweaked from the beginning to facilitate increased FPS. Similar to the Performance tab, players can change a few settings after playing the game for a while and observing the changes. Ideally, the Chunk update settings should be set to 0, and Chunk Render-Ahead Limit should be set to 3 at the minimum.

