How to see chunks in Minecraft 1.19

Chunks are 384 block tall 16x16 segments of a world in Minecraft 1.19. As the sandbox game has a near-endless world map, the world generator system in the game uses chunks to create and divide the world into millions of small areas. This helps render only those areas near a player, which results in smoother gameplay.

Players frequently use chunks for several purposes, be it for making farms, finding ores, structures, and more. However, chunks are not normally visible as they blend in seamlessly, creating the terrain. However, there is a way for players to easily see each and every chunk and its borders around them in Java Edition.

Identifying chunks and their borders in Minecraft 1.19

Java Edition

In Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition, these kinds of developer settings and tweaks are extremely easy to perform. Chunks in this edition can be easily seen and identified. When players are in a world where they want to see chunks and their borders, they can simply press the 'F3' and the 'G' button on their keyboards together.

The game sends a message every time the chunk borders are enabled or disabled (Image via Minecraft)

This will activate the chunk borders of the world, and players will be able to see thin lines around them. These lines represent chunks that extend from the sky to the bottom of the world map and will be 16x16 blocks large along the X and Z axis. As players move between chunks, these lines will show the chunk and its borders where the player is currently present.

This is the easiest way to see the chunks in the game visually. Unfortunately, players can only properly see chunks and their borders in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition.

Bedrock Edition

Fancy graphics settings can be toggled to see the chunk border for a split second (Image via Minecraft)

Although players cannot see the chunk borders in Bedrock Edition, there are several ways by which users can identify the borders. This can be done by tweaking some video settings in the game. When players toggle the 'Fancy Graphics' setting, the world re-renders and loads all the chunks.

During this time, players will be able to see the chunk borders of the chunk that they are standing in for a split second. Other than that, if users are changing the render distance rapidly, the chunk barriers appear as a blue line.

Calculate the coordinates that are divisible by 16 for finding chunk borders (Image via Minecraft)

Alternatively, players can identify the chunk border by simply looking at the X and Z axes coordinates. Since a chunk contains 16x16 blocks in these axes, the coordinates at which the borders are present will be divisible by 16. If the X or Z coordinates are divisible by 16, the player is standing at the border. Once players learn this, they can simply add 16 every time they move to see where the next chunk border is present.

