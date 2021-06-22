How to tell what chunk you are inside when playing Minecraft?

Chunks are a vital part of Minecraft’s world generation system. The chunk system allows the player to be able to generate only small parts of the world at a time instead of all at once.

This dramatically improves performance and loading times. Without the chunk system, most average machines would take hours to generate a single world. Minecraft Servers would not be able to run without significant lag problems if it also wasn't for the chunk generation system.

In this article, players will learn the easiest methods to find what chunk they are currently playing in. This will work for both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft.

What is a chunk in Minecraft?

A chunk is a 256 block tall 16x16 segment of the player's minecraft world. Chunks are used by the world generator to divide the world into manageable pieces. A 16x16 set of chunks are generated when the player spawns into the world and then generated as needed when the player moves around.

The decomposition of the Minecraft world into chunks is needed to make the game playable on the average machine.

How can players find what chunk they are in on Minecraft Java edition?

Players can find out what chunk they are in on Minecraft Java edition by pressing the F3 key on their keyboard. This will open the Minecraft debug menu which will show a lot of information to the player.

Players should now see some text saying “Chunk:” in the top left of their screen (as shown in the image below)

This shows the player is in the chunk 2 0 -15

Following this, the player will see 3 numbers followed by “in” and then another 3 numbers. The first 3 numbers are the block coordinates within the chunk and the second 3 numbers are the chunk coordinates. In the example above, the chunk coordinates are 2 0 -15.

This is the quickest way for players to find out what chunk they are inside when playing Minecraft Java Edition.

How can players find what chunk they are in on Minecraft Bedrock edition?

Firstly, players must ensure that they have the “show coordinates” option turned on within their world settings.

When players can see their coordinates, they must take each individual coordinate and floor divide them by 16. Floor division is where you divide and always round down, for example 120 floor divided by 16 is 7. This will give you the X,Y,Z chunk coordinate.

How to see chunk borders in Minecraft Java Edition?

Players using the Java Edition of Minecraft can press the F3 + G keys together in order to view the boundaries of each specific chunk. This can prove useful in many different scenarios.

If enabled correctly, players should see something similar to the image below.

Chunk borders can clearly be seen

