How far should players travel to find Minecraft 1.19 features?

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released a few weeks back, sending fans of the popular sandbox game into a frenzy. Millions of gamers downloaded the update to explore all the new exciting features it had to offer; however, it turns out that finding new additions is not easy, especially in old and established worlds.

The Wild Update comes with four new mobs: Warden, Frog, Allay, and Tadpole. There are two new biomes as well called Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. New blocks, items, enchantments, status effects, commands, and much more can be experienced in the Minecraft 1.19 update. The only downside is that players will have to first find these additions in their existing world, and this can be a tedious task.

New Minecraft 1.19 feature generation will depend on the size of the world

New features in an existing world vs. in a new world

After gamers download the latest Minecraft 1.19 update, they will either explore everything it has to offer in an existing and old world or make a brand new one to start their adventure from scratch. This will determine whether they will be able to find the new features more quickly or not.

In 2020, Mojang announced Caves and Cliffs update that changed the entire generation of the world, from mountains all the way to caves. While implementing this through an update, they also assured that the changes won't affect the already-established worlds where players have their bases, farms, etc.

Mojang even explained how new features that would be added in the updates would only generate in new chunks that load in a world.

Hence, if players are starting a new world, all the chunks that are initially loaded will be new and will contain the new features. However, if they are playing in an old world, they will have to load new chunks by traveling.

How far to travel for new features?

The distance a player needs to travel in an existing world depends on how much of that world is discovered. If they haven't discovered a lot of areas in their world and have only played in one area, they might find new chunks pretty quickly by traveling a few hundred or thousand blocks.

On the other hand, seasoned players who have been playing in the same world for years will have thousands of chunks already loaded. These players will need to travel farther for new chunks to load.

However, it is safe to say that veterans of the game must have an Elytra and stacks of fireworks at their disposal, things that can make traversal much easier as players can use them to fly thousands of blocks and quickly find new Minecraft 1.19 features in new chunks.

