Is the Warden too overpowered in Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 update added the Warden to the game, which has turned out to be the most terrifying hostile mob of all time. It was first introduced in 2020 at the live event, however, it was delayed along with the Deep Dark biome. After a long wait, players will finally get to witness the wrath of the beast in the update.

The Warden is the first blind mob in the game that will smell and hear players to hunt them down. The spawning of these mobs solely depends on the amount of noise a player makes in the new biome.

During the development phase, Mojang progressively made the mob more powerful simply to force players to completely avoid them. However, this can backfire since some players might want to explore the biome but not deal with the mob at all.

How the Warden became the strongest mob in Minecraft 1.19

Warden's development

In 2020, the mob was first introduced at the Minecraft Live event where Mojang showcased its power. In the video showcased at the event, the mob instantly chased down the player and killed them. The player was wearing netherite armor, but was powerless against the beast. This set the bar quite high for the strength of the mob.

Fast forward to 2021 and 2022, the mob went through some major changes, becoming more and more powerful. The mob was able to smell players along with just hearing. Hence, even if they do not make any sound, the mob will still track them down.

Sonic boom ranged attack (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

During the snapshot phase, players tried to fight and kill the mob with several tried and tested tricks. Unfortunately, Mojang observed all these tricks and tackled them with every other new snapshot. The mob's melee attack can now reach higher places, it can detect players from far away, and can even shoot sonic boom ranged attacks through walls, shields, and even armor.

These additions made the Warden too overpowered, so much so that there was no point in fighting the mob. If a player makes the mistake of summoning the beast, the best way to handle the situation is to run.

Deep Dark biome might be worth the risk

Deep Dark biome might be too dangerous for many players (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Many players who are not the strongest in the game might never dare to even come close to the new Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19, simply out of fear of the Warden. The mob is so powerful that players might think several times before heading down to explore the new biome. Though they can sneak through the biome, it might not be worth it for some users.

Once the mob spawns, there is hardly any chance for players to survive. The new ranged attack can detect players through walls even if they are 15 blocks away. The Darkness effect makes it extremely hard to see anything. The hefty-looking mob can run faster than any other hostile mob too.

All these dangerous features can spark questions in the player's mind whether going to the new biome is worth the risk or not. Essentially, yes, the Warden is overpowered in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion, though the facts about the mob are accurate.

